CBI Arrests Proclaimed Offender In Rs 41 Lakh Bank Fraud Case From Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a proclaimed offender and businessman from Rajouri Garden in west Delhi in connection with a Rs 41 lakh fraud involving a Noida-based bank in 2008, an official said.

After the arrest, Davinder Pal Singh was presented before a Delhi court, which sent him to judicial custody, the CBI said in a statement.

The CBI registered the case against him on December 14, 2010, for alleged criminal conspiracy with other accused to obtain a loan of Rs 40 lakh in the name of his wife, Gurcharan Kaur, from Union Bank of India's SSI Branch in Noida.

The probe agency said that Singh allegedly used forged documents to get the loan sanctioned in his wife's name.

During the period from May 2007 to June 2009, Singh got a cash credit limit of Rs 40 lakh sanctioned from Union Bank of India in the name of his wife, who was shown as the proprietor of M/s Dee Pee Electricals, a firm involved in the trading of electrical goods, the CBI said.

The agency said the credit limit was created on the basis of false documents, causing a wrongful loss of Rs 41.40 lakh to the bank.

After investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on September 29, 2012, against Davinder Pal Singh and others.

As Singh failed to appear before the court during trial proceedings, the court issued a standing warrant against him on September 26, 2013, and declared him a proclaimed offender on September 17, 2014.

Though efforts had been made earlier to trace him, more coordinated and targeted attempts were undertaken in the past couple of months, the CBI said.

Extensive open-source intelligence was collected and analysed. Information from various sources, including electoral rolls, telecom service providers, and the transport department, was scrutinised and collated, the agency said.

The accused's mobile numbers were identified using data analytics and human intelligence, the CBI added.

To evade arrest, Singh frequently changed his location. However, extensive mobile data analysis, coupled with dedicated field surveillance by CBI teams in recent weeks, helped pinpoint his location.

The CBI conducted a coordinated operation on Friday morning and apprehended Singh from Rajouri Garden in Delhi. He was presented before the competent court, which sent him to judicial custody, the statement said.