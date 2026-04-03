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Brunei Darussalam Appoints ELMNTL To Elevate Its Presence Among Global Travellers
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Tourism Development Department, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism for Brunei Darussalam, has appointed ELMNTL as its Global Agency of Record (AOR) for Social Media Strategy and Content Production, marking the first time the Sultanate has engaged an international agency to lead its global digital storytelling and content strategy.
The partnership signals Brunei's push to strengthen international awareness of the destination through modern storytelling and strategic digital engagement.
“This appointment reflects Brunei Darussalam's commitment to strengthening our international presence through thoughtful, culturally respectful, and strategic digital storytelling,” said Salinah Haji Mohd. Salleh, Acting Director of Tourism Development Department.“As we continue to position Brunei as a destination for family travel, cultural discovery, and nature-based experiences, ELMNTL brings the global expertise and strategic discipline needed to communicate our values, heritage, and identity to international audiences.”
Under the appointment, ELMNTL will serve as Brunei Tourism's global strategic and creative lead, overseeing international social media strategy, creative direction, content development, paid media optimization, and performance reporting across priority markets. The scope includes always-on global content as well as key seasonal campaigns aligned with Brunei Tourism's national objectives.
To ensure authenticity and strong local representation, ELMNTL will collaborate with Bruneibased production company Lailatul Shazanas Studio, which will support on-the-ground filming, content capture, and cultural guidance throughout the program. The partnership is designed to combine international strategic expertise with local creative talent to ensure that Brunei's stories are told accurately and respectfully. Together, the teams will highlight Brunei's positioning as a destination defined by authentic culture, preserved nature, and meaningful travel experiences, including rainforest exploration, wildlife encounters, heritage landmarks, and family-oriented travel rooted in peace, balance, and sustainability.
ELMNTL will act as the central coordination hub, setting international standards while working closely with Brunei partners to ensure consistency, cultural integrity, and high-quality execution.
“Brunei represents a rare destination, one guided by values, authenticity, and respect for nature and heritage,” said Ron Vernon, Chief Executive Officer of ELMNTL.“We are honored to be appointed as Brunei's first international agency and to work alongside talented partners in Brunei to share the country's story with the world.”
Brunei joins a portfolio of destinations and hospitality brands represented by ELMNTL, including:
● Tourism Authority of Thailand (Americas)
● Philippine Dept. of Tourism (U.S.A.)
● ASEAN Tourism (Tourism working group and entity for the Southeast Asia region)
across the U.S., U.K., Canada, India, and Australia
● Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office in the U.S. and U.K.
● Hospitality venues under Apogee Events, including Tribeca Rooftop, Tribeca 360, Rosa
Agave & Wine Lounge, and Land's End.
The agency has built a reputation for combining destination storytelling, digital strategy, and cultural positioning to help places stand out in an increasingly competitive tourism landscape.
ABOUT ELMNTL
ELMNTL is an award-winning global marketing and communications agency specializing in tourism, hospitality, and destination storytelling. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the agency partners with tourism boards, travel organizations, and hospitality brands to develop integrated campaigns across digital media, content production, and strategic communications. Its clients span multiple continents and include leading tourism organizations across Southeast Asia and North America. For more information, visit .
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The partnership signals Brunei's push to strengthen international awareness of the destination through modern storytelling and strategic digital engagement.
“This appointment reflects Brunei Darussalam's commitment to strengthening our international presence through thoughtful, culturally respectful, and strategic digital storytelling,” said Salinah Haji Mohd. Salleh, Acting Director of Tourism Development Department.“As we continue to position Brunei as a destination for family travel, cultural discovery, and nature-based experiences, ELMNTL brings the global expertise and strategic discipline needed to communicate our values, heritage, and identity to international audiences.”
Under the appointment, ELMNTL will serve as Brunei Tourism's global strategic and creative lead, overseeing international social media strategy, creative direction, content development, paid media optimization, and performance reporting across priority markets. The scope includes always-on global content as well as key seasonal campaigns aligned with Brunei Tourism's national objectives.
To ensure authenticity and strong local representation, ELMNTL will collaborate with Bruneibased production company Lailatul Shazanas Studio, which will support on-the-ground filming, content capture, and cultural guidance throughout the program. The partnership is designed to combine international strategic expertise with local creative talent to ensure that Brunei's stories are told accurately and respectfully. Together, the teams will highlight Brunei's positioning as a destination defined by authentic culture, preserved nature, and meaningful travel experiences, including rainforest exploration, wildlife encounters, heritage landmarks, and family-oriented travel rooted in peace, balance, and sustainability.
ELMNTL will act as the central coordination hub, setting international standards while working closely with Brunei partners to ensure consistency, cultural integrity, and high-quality execution.
“Brunei represents a rare destination, one guided by values, authenticity, and respect for nature and heritage,” said Ron Vernon, Chief Executive Officer of ELMNTL.“We are honored to be appointed as Brunei's first international agency and to work alongside talented partners in Brunei to share the country's story with the world.”
Brunei joins a portfolio of destinations and hospitality brands represented by ELMNTL, including:
● Tourism Authority of Thailand (Americas)
● Philippine Dept. of Tourism (U.S.A.)
● ASEAN Tourism (Tourism working group and entity for the Southeast Asia region)
across the U.S., U.K., Canada, India, and Australia
● Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office in the U.S. and U.K.
● Hospitality venues under Apogee Events, including Tribeca Rooftop, Tribeca 360, Rosa
Agave & Wine Lounge, and Land's End.
The agency has built a reputation for combining destination storytelling, digital strategy, and cultural positioning to help places stand out in an increasingly competitive tourism landscape.
ABOUT ELMNTL
ELMNTL is an award-winning global marketing and communications agency specializing in tourism, hospitality, and destination storytelling. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the agency partners with tourism boards, travel organizations, and hospitality brands to develop integrated campaigns across digital media, content production, and strategic communications. Its clients span multiple continents and include leading tourism organizations across Southeast Asia and North America. For more information, visit .
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