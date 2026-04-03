Israeli Occupation Keeps Al-Aqsa Mosque Closed For 35Th Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 3 (Petra)-- Israeli occupation has continued the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif for the 35th consecutive day and for the fifth week in a row, preventing thousands of worshipers from reaching to the site to perform Friday prayer.The move marks an unprecedented escalation in occupied Jerusalem not seen since 1967, reportedly justified by "emergency conditions" and the prevailing security situation.Israeli forces have imposed strict military measures around Jerusalem's Old City, sealing its entrances, setting up checkpoints, and completely blocking access to Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers. The area has witnessed a heavy deployment of troops, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).Local residents in Jerusalem said Israeli forces prevented people from entering the Old City or approaching the Al-Aqsa, forcing many to pray in nearby streets and neighborhoods amid ongoing restrictions.This continued closure comes as part of broader measures imposed by Israeli authorities on Jerusalem and its holy sites, which Palestinians say aim to enforce a new reality and consolidate full control over the mosque.In the same context, official and religious bodies have warned of the dangers of the ongoing closure, describing it as a serious violation of freedom of worship and a dangerous escalation that requires urgent international intervention.Meanwhile, groups linked to the so-called "Temple Mount" movement have continued to call for incursions into the compound during the Jewish holiday of Passover, urging permission to carry out ritual sacrifices inside the Al-Aqsa compound between April 2 and April 9.