Russian Forces Strike Kharkiv: One Dead, Seven Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with a UAV,” the post reads.

According to Syniehubov, several cars are on fire. Emergency services are working at the site of the strike.

"Two more men were injured in the enemy attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Doctors are providing everyone with the necessary assistance," the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration later reported.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, said Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

He stated that the injury toll has increased to five, including a child, but the child's life is not in danger.

Currently, five victims have been reported. According to preliminary information, the child is doing well," the mayor wrote.

“One of the men wounded today in Kharkiv, unfortunately, died in the hospital. I express my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. Emergency services continue to work at the site of the enemy strike,” Syniehubov wrote later.

As of 1 p.m., seven people are known to have been injured.

“Three of the injured are in serious condition. All are receiving the necessary medical care,” Syniehubov wrote.

According to regional police, a 60-year-old man died from his injuries.

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The two-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.

“Windows at medical facilities and four cars were damaged,” police said.

As previously reported, five people, including an infant, were injured in Kharki as a result of Russian attacks on the night of April 3.