Woman Shares Clip Of Finding 'Home' In Indian Uncle's Kitchen In Sydney, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A woman living in Sydney shared a video of an elderly Indian uncle who regularly brought her home-cooked meals, a gesture that hit home for her in a foreign land. The video, uploaded on Instagram by Dilpreet Taggar, an executive producer, shows how an older Indian guy in her town would frequently bring her home-cooked meals. In the video, the uncle is seen strolling into an office, beaming pleasantly as he hands out nicely prepared food covered in foil and containers. The video then transitioned to several bits of him delivering tiffins laden with parathas and achaar, munchies, and other homemade foods.

In some moments, he was spotted dishing out food at the office, while in others, the gesture went beyond, reaching her on hospital visits.

In the caption of the photo, she explained what the gesture meant to her, stating, "Some people bring home to you," while also providing background on her life as a migrant and how tiny acts like this can have enormous emotional weight.

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A post shared by Dilpreet Taggar (@dilpreettaggar)

Social Media Reacts

The video was too sweet for social media users to not leave comments, especially those who live away from their family.

“He is one of the kindest and big-hearted people in our community,” one user wrote, emphasising how such figures often became anchors in diaspora communities.

Another person contributed a personal memory titled "Achaar and Parantha. "My tiffin for 12 years in school," tying the dish to a sense of nostalgia and regularity that many people have experienced.

Some viewers expressed a combination of affection and yearning. "Uncle se kaha mil sakte hai (Where can I meet uncle?) asking for a friend," one response read, half-joking but anchored in a very true sentiment: the comfort of having someone look after you in a distant country.

Others looked more broadly at what the video represented. For many migrants, food became more than simply a meal; it was a symbol of identity, family, and familiarity. Watching someone reproduce that emotion, even with something as basic as a homemade tiffin, was extremely moving.