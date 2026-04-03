Kiren Rijiju Slams WB Govt Over Malda Incident, Says TMC Above Law

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Friday slammed the West Bengal government over Malda incident, saying that it "doesn't believe in the Constitution" and thinks it is "above the judiciary and Supreme Court." "The TMC government in West Bengal doesn't believe in the Constitution of India. TMC thinks it is above the judiciary and the Supreme Court. One must follow the rule of law and follow the Constitution. TMC, being frustrated, is taking the law into its hands. The people of West Bengal are ready to punish the TMC government in Bengal," he told ANI.

The Malda Hostage Incident

A major political storm erupted in West Bengal as seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage by villagers in Malda district on April 1. The standoff was triggered by mass deletions from the electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Conspiracy

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of conspiring to create unrest in Malda, alleging they brought in outsiders to provoke violence. Addressing the situation at a public meeting at Hazaripar ground, Banerjee claimed, "The incident in Malda has been taken up by the CID. People were brought in from Mumbai. They had hired individuals and planned everything. But while the NIA could not catch them, our CID has arrested them."

She claimed that the BJP is trying to exploit the situation to their advantage, questioning the massive bureaucratic reshuffle ordered by the ECI to ensure neutrality. "BJP is bringing in money using CRPF vehicles. Elections are being held in five states. A total of 506 officers have been transferred, out of which 483 are from Bengal alone. The game is on, and it will be intense," she added.

West Bengal Gears Up for Polls

The allegations come amid heightened political tensions in West Bengal, with parties gearing up for the upcoming state Assembly elections. The state will go to the polls in two phases, with voting scheduled on April 23 and April 29, while counting will take place on May 4. (ANI)

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