Nick Jonas, Kathryn Newton To Star In New Horror Drama White Elephant

Actor-singer Nick Jonas is quite excited to work on his new project 'White Elephant'. In the film, he will share screen space with Kathryn Newton. The horror drama is the first project under their partnership with Radio Silence and Project X, dubbed RSPX, oriented around inventive and engaging horror and thriller projects, as per Deadline. Nick also took to Instagram and shared the update about the film with his fans and followers. "Let's get it! So excited about this one," he wrote.

About 'White Elephant'

Directed by Eli Craig of Clown in a Cornfield, White Elephant's logline is as follows: Eight friends. One prize. Zero trust. Their annual festive holiday gift exchange spirals into a cutthroat game of Christmas carnage. Pic is based on a script by JT Billings and additional writing from Craig. MRC is financing the project. Spencer Berman and Nick Jonas are producing for Powered By Jonas, along with William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt for Project X, Tyler Gillett, and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin. Exec producers are Billings, Ryan McDonough, Amanda Drake, Newton, Scott Levine, and Chad Villella. Production began this week.

Jonas' Other Film Ventures

Last month, Jonas premiered Power Ballad, a new musical dramedy where he stars opposite Paul Rudd, to critical acclaim at SXSW. Directed by Once and Sing Street's John Carney, the film releases via Lionsgate on June 5. In film, Jonas' other recent credits include You're Cordially Invited and The Good Half.

In the coming months, Nick will also be seen in 'Jumanji 3', which also stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart. The upcoming film, produced in collaboration with Sony Pictures, is scheduled for a theatrical release on Christmas Day this year. (ANI)

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