Gehlot Predicts One‐Sided Contest In Kerala, Cites Strong Anti‐Incumbency

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 3 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asserted that the electoral atmosphere in Kerala, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram, is decisively shifting in favour of the United Democratic Front (UDF), predicting a“one-sided contest” in the State.

Gehlot, commenting on the political mood, said that voters in Kerala appeared increasingly dissatisfied with the current government.

“The atmosphere on the ground is very positive for the UDF. People have realised there is strong anti-incumbency against the present Chief Minister. Many promises made five years ago remain unfulfilled, and this has become a major issue,” he said.

Speaking to the media after returning from his Kerala tour on Friday, Gehlot added that, based on public sentiment, the contest may be heavily tilted in favour of the Opposition alliance, UDF.

The polling schedule announced for four states and a Union Territory sets the stage for an intense electoral season. Assam, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry will go to the polls first on April 9, marking the start of voting across 824 constituencies. Tamil Nadu will hold its single-phase voting on April 23, while West Bengal, the only State with a two-phase schedule, will vote on April 23 for 152 seats, followed by a second round on April 29 for 142 seats.

Across all five regions, 17.4 crore voters are eligible to participate in the elections.

The extensive schedule reflects the electoral significance of these States and the Union Territory, which collectively shape major political currents in southern and eastern India.

Political parties have intensified their campaigns, with leadership visits, promises of development, and pointed attacks on rivals now dominating the narrative. The counting of votes for all four States and Puducherry will take place on May 4, when the final verdict of the electorate will become clear.

With anti-incumbency, governance issues, and regional alliances playing defining roles, these elections are set to offer crucial insights into the shifting political landscape of India ahead of future national contests.