Cellcashr - Sell Electronics For Cash (Philadelphia, PA (Germantown"

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 2, 2026 4:45 am - Cash for used and broken phones and other electronics in Philadelphia, PA (Germantown).

Launched late 2020, CellCashr offers a unique way to get cash for your iPhone, iPad, or other electronics. CellCashr utilizes a secure Philadelphia, PA (Germantown) location to make transactions effortless and safe. Our end-to-end diagnostic test, with transparent pricing, gives you maximum value. We offer cash for electronics regardless of condition. For example, we offer:

- Sell Broken Phones for Cash

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- Sell your iPhone for cash today. Walk out with cash in less than 5 minutes!

Mission

We aim to be your neighborhood and regions main hub for the sale and financial remuneration for all kinds of electronics. We offer a safe and clean environment to get the highest value for unused devices. We actively ensure we are paying higher than all local competitors, such as EcoATM and GameStop. Our website is also continuously updated with trade in value on most products, taking out the guesswork when selling.

Vision

We take the hassle out of selling, offering transparent prices and fair values on a large variety of different products. No need to meet up with sketchy people, mail your items off to a trade in service, or get scammed selling online. CellCashr will pay you cash the moment you decide to sell us your device, no waiting around!

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Purchasing Process

To sell a device, simply bring your device to your nearest CellCashr location. You can find your nearest location here. Once you bring your device in, a staff member will assist you and begin the process of testing and evaluating your device. Once the evaluation is complete, we will go over the pricing with you and get you paid!

Data Safety

CellCashr is PhoneCheck certified for Data destruction erasure, ensuring that any and all user data is promptly removed from devices before you even leave the store! No more worrying if your sensitive information will come back to haunt you, we will take care of the necessary steps to return devices to factory settings. We also only work with trusted and certified partners on the sell side to ensure your devices get in the right hands.

Environment Awareness

Thanks to your help, CellCashr has collected thousands of devices since launch, keeping them out of landfills and giving them new life in the hands of a new user. Our mission is to limit the impact electronic devices have on the environment when they become outdated. With your continued support, we can all look forward to a greener future.

Process of payment

We are happy to offer a variety of payment options. Most prefer cash, however we are also happy to payout with Cash App, Zelle or Venmo!

Sell your iPhone for cash today. Walk out with cash in less than 5 minutes! Visit our secure locations:

Business Information:

- Company Name: CellCashr - Sell Electronics For Cash

- Business Hours: Monday to Saturday: 11 am - 7 pm, Sunday: 11 am - 4 pm

- Address: 6035 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144, United States

- Phone: 267-376-3130

- Email:...

- Website: