Trump Says U.S. Destroyed Iran's Largest Bridge

Trump said Iran must reach a deal“before it is too late,” while also suggesting that the strike was part of a broader escalation rather than an isolated military action. His latest comments fit a pattern of increasingly aggressive warnings from Washington as the war with Iran intensifies.

Iranian media also reported that the United States targeted the“B1 Bridge” in Karaj, describing it as one of the region's largest bridge structures and saying it had been hit before. Iranian officials condemned the attack as a strike on public infrastructure, framing it as an attack that goes beyond conventional military targets.

The attack has added to growing international concern over strikes on infrastructure that can affect civilian movement, electricity and emergency access. Legal and humanitarian experts have warned that attacks on civilian-linked infrastructure may raise serious concerns under international humanitarian law.

The United States and Iran have been locked in an escalating military confrontation for weeks, with the conflict already disrupting energy routes, damaging infrastructure and driving up global oil prices. The crisis has also fueled wider fears of regional spillover, especially around the Strait of Hormuz.

In recent days, Trump has repeatedly threatened to target bridges, power plants and other key infrastructure in Iran, suggesting that current operations represent only a limited portion of U.S. military capability. Those threats have intensified diplomatic alarm among allies and international observers.

Trump's confirmation of the Karaj bridge strike marks another serious escalation in the conflict and signals that critical infrastructure may remain at risk. If such attacks continue, the war could become even more destructive for civilians and harder to contain diplomatically.