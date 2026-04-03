Embraer Delivers 44 Aircraft In Q1 2026, A 47% Jump As Production Ramp Accelerates

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Embraer (NYSE: EMBJ / B3: EMBJ3) delivered 44 aircraft in Q1 2026, up 47% from 30 in Q1 2025 - driven by production leveling initiatives across all three business segments

- Commercial aviation delivered 10 jets (+43%), executive aviation 29 jets (+26%), and defense delivered 5 aircraft (1 KC-390 Millennium + 4 A-29 Super Tucano) vs zero in Q1 2025

- Full-year 2026 guidance targets 80-85 commercial deliveries and 160-170 executive deliveries - both approximately 6% above 2025 levels - as Embraer builds on a record $31.6 billion backlog

Brazil's aerospace champion is delivering on the production ramp it promised - with every segment growing and a record backlog providing years of revenue visibility.

Embraer deliveries hit 44 aircraft in the first quarter of 2026, the Brazilian aerospace manufacturer reported in a securities filing on Thursday, marking a 47% increase over the same period last year and confirming that the company's production acceleration is translating into tangible output growth across all business units.

Segment Breakdown

Commercial aviation delivered 10 new jets in Q1, up 43% from 7 in Q1 2025. Three of those were E195-E2 models - Embraer 's largest aircraft currently in production and the workhorse of its push into the 120-150 seat market where it competes with Airbus's A220 family. The E2 platform has been central to Embraer's strategy of capturing airlines looking for right-sized aircraft on regional and medium-haul routes.

Executive aviation - Embraer's most profitable segment - delivered 29 jets, a 26% increase from 23 in Q1 2025. The mix included 15 Phenom 300s (the world's best-selling light jet for 13 consecutive years), one Phenom 100, nine Praetor 500s, and four Praetor 600s. The company attributed the growth to "solid and continuous demand" in both light and midsize categories.

Defense and security delivered five aircraft - one KC-390 Millennium military transport and four A-29 Super Tucano light attack planes - compared to zero deliveries in Q1 2025. The KC-390 has gained traction as a C-130 Hercules alternative, with orders from Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, South Korea, and the Czech Republic.

Context: Coming Off a Record Year

The Q1 figures build on a strong 2025 in which Embraer delivered 244 aircraft - an 18% increase from 206 in 2024 - and ended the year with a record backlog of $31.6 billion. The company's market capitalization reached R$62.7 billion ($11.5 billion) at year-end, and EMBJ3 shares have been among the Ibovespa's strongest performers over the past 18 months.

However, as FlightGlobal noted, the Q1 figure is significantly below the 91 aircraft delivered in Q4 2025. First quarters are traditionally Embraer's lightest delivery period due to seasonal production patterns, so the year-on-year comparison is more meaningful than the sequential decline.

2026 Outlook

Embraer's full-year guidance calls for 80-85 commercial deliveries and 160-170 executive deliveries in 2026 - approximately 6% growth at the midpoint in both segments. The production leveling initiative - which spreads deliveries more evenly across quarters rather than concentrating them in Q4 - is designed to reduce working capital volatility and improve supply chain predictability.

For investors, the Q1 data confirms execution. The 47% year-on-year growth, combined with the record backlog and the KC-390's expanding order book, positions Embraer as one of the few Brazilian industrial exporters with structural revenue growth. The company also stands to benefit from the broader global trend of fleet modernization - as airlines seek fuel-efficient aircraft amid persistently high oil prices, the E2 family's economics become increasingly attractive against older narrowbody fleets.