Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates Pet Shyloh's 15Th Birthday, Treats Him With A Special Cake

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor gave fans a glimpse into an adorable celebration as she marked the 15th birthday of her pet dog Shyloh.

The actress shared a series of adorable pictures on her social media account.

The first picture shows a specially made cake placed in a box, decorated with colourful sprinkles and a“Happy Birthday” topper, with“Shyloh” written across it.

Her furry black canine is seen curiously peeking up at the cake from below.

Another picture captures Shraddha sharing an endearing moment with Shyloh, as the dog affectionately licks her cheek while she smiles.

In a similar frame, the actress leans in close to her pet, highlighting their bond.

In another picture, her other pet dogs are seen gathered around the cake.

The last picture from the series of clicks, captures Shraddha feeding small bites of the treat to the pets, with the caption“Bacha party,” indicating that it was a mini celebration for all her furry companions.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Teen Patti and rose to fame with Aashiqui 2.

The actress went on to star in many successful films including Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Stree, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

She was last seen in Stree 2. The actress is now geared up for her upcoming projects including Naagin and Eetha.

A few weeks ago, Shraddha Kapoor and actor Randeep Hooda concluded the shoot for the Pune schedule of their upcoming film“Eetha”.

The end of the Pune leg was marked with a celebratory cake-cutting on set, attended by the cast and crew.

Director Laxman Utekar was seen present along with members of the production team as filming for this portion concluded.

A video of the celebratory moment was captured on the sets of the film.

Talking about the movie Eetha, it is based on the life of one of India's earliest Tamasha/Lavni dancers, bringing to the fore a powerful, culturally rooted story.

–IANS

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