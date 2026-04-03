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Infinix NOTE 60 Pro Set To Bring A New Design Benchmark With Active Matrix LED Display And Flagship Aluminium Craftsmanship
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 3, 2026, New Delhi: Infinix, a new-age smartphone brand, is set to introduce a unique feature in its upcoming NOTE 60 Pro, a smartphone carefully designed with aspirational design at its core, seamlessly blending innovation first through its customizable Active Matrix LED Display.
At the heart of the NOTE 60 Pro is a customizable Active Matrix LED Display, precisely embedded within the iconic island camera module, designed to stand out from the scroll and keep users connected in the moment. Driven by 288 independent LED pixels, it delivers enhanced visibility and dynamic lighting patterns for a more expressive and customizable experience, transforming everyday alerts into a visually engaging interaction. The Active Matrix Display lets users check what matters, without unlocking, without distractions, whether it is calls, messages, time, weather, charging status, or notifications. Users can also adjust brightness levels through in-device settings for better visibility across different environments. With features such as Customizable Matrix Studio, Pixel Pets, Mini Games like Dosh Dash and Star Blast, and music-responsive lighting effects, the NOTE 60 Pro brings together work, play, and personal expression in a way that feels intuitive and distinctive. And under all that beauty, power begins to stir.
Crafted to inspire, the NOTE 60 Pro blends premium materials such as Aluminium, refined detailing, and a modern minimalist design language to create a smartphone that feels as aspirational as it looks. Its bold island camera module, premium metal finish, and balanced form factor are designed to create an instantly recognizable identity, while the sturdy construction enhances structural integrity, keeps the phone rigid, and improves long-term durability, making the device more than just a tool; it becomes a statement.
Built with a flagship-level Aluminium design approach, the NOTE 60 Pro features a premium metal frame that enhances durability, structural rigidity, and in-hand confidence. Designed to balance strength with sophistication, it delivers a refined finish that feels solid, balanced, and premium from every angle. The frame further elevates the device's luxury appeal through its texture, weight, and craftsmanship, making the NOTE 60 Pro a smartphone where design, interaction, and expression come together for those who aspire for more.
About Infinix India
Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. No.1 in India with user satisfaction in services and 2nd largest service network in India, our product line-up includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.
At the heart of the NOTE 60 Pro is a customizable Active Matrix LED Display, precisely embedded within the iconic island camera module, designed to stand out from the scroll and keep users connected in the moment. Driven by 288 independent LED pixels, it delivers enhanced visibility and dynamic lighting patterns for a more expressive and customizable experience, transforming everyday alerts into a visually engaging interaction. The Active Matrix Display lets users check what matters, without unlocking, without distractions, whether it is calls, messages, time, weather, charging status, or notifications. Users can also adjust brightness levels through in-device settings for better visibility across different environments. With features such as Customizable Matrix Studio, Pixel Pets, Mini Games like Dosh Dash and Star Blast, and music-responsive lighting effects, the NOTE 60 Pro brings together work, play, and personal expression in a way that feels intuitive and distinctive. And under all that beauty, power begins to stir.
Crafted to inspire, the NOTE 60 Pro blends premium materials such as Aluminium, refined detailing, and a modern minimalist design language to create a smartphone that feels as aspirational as it looks. Its bold island camera module, premium metal finish, and balanced form factor are designed to create an instantly recognizable identity, while the sturdy construction enhances structural integrity, keeps the phone rigid, and improves long-term durability, making the device more than just a tool; it becomes a statement.
Built with a flagship-level Aluminium design approach, the NOTE 60 Pro features a premium metal frame that enhances durability, structural rigidity, and in-hand confidence. Designed to balance strength with sophistication, it delivers a refined finish that feels solid, balanced, and premium from every angle. The frame further elevates the device's luxury appeal through its texture, weight, and craftsmanship, making the NOTE 60 Pro a smartphone where design, interaction, and expression come together for those who aspire for more.
About Infinix India
Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. No.1 in India with user satisfaction in services and 2nd largest service network in India, our product line-up includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.
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