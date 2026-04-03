Morocco Accelerates Desalination Push To Secure Future Water Needs 2033

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 1, 2026 1:07 am - Morocco's desalination market is projected to reach $850 million by 2033, driven by water scarcity, renewable energy integration, and strong government investments.

Morocco is rapidly transforming its water infrastructure landscape as it confronts one of the most pressing environmental challenges of the 21st century-water scarcity. With prolonged droughts, declining groundwater reserves, and rising urban and agricultural demand, the country is placing desalination at the center of its national water strategy.

According to recent findings by Renub Research, the Morocco water desalination market is expected to grow significantly, reaching US$ 850 million by 2033 from US$ 400 million in 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 8.74% between 2025 and 2033.

This strong growth trajectory underscores Morocco's commitment to ensuring long-term water security through innovation, infrastructure development, and sustainable practices.

A Strategic Shift Toward Sustainable Water Solutions

Morocco's pivot toward desalination is not merely reactive-it is strategic. The country has recognized that traditional water sources, including rainfall and groundwater, are no longer sufficient to meet the needs of its growing population and economy.

Desalination, particularly seawater desalination, offers a reliable and climate-resilient alternative. Coastal cities such as Casablanca, Agadir, and Safi are becoming hubs for large-scale desalination projects, designed to supply potable water for municipal, industrial, and agricultural use.

The government's proactive approach is evident in its long-term planning. Under the National Water Plan (2020–2050), desalination is positioned as a cornerstone solution to reduce dependency on unpredictable natural water sources.

Government Investments Driving Market Momentum

One of the most significant catalysts for the desalination market in Morocco is strong government backing. The launch of the National Programme for Potable Water Supply and Irrigation (PNAEPI) has accelerated infrastructure development across the country.

Initially introduced in 2020, the program saw its funding increased to approximately $14.3 billion in 2023, reflecting the urgency of addressing water scarcity.

Among the flagship projects is the Casablanca-Settat desalination plant, which is set to become one of the largest in Africa. Once fully operational, it will supply drinking water to approximately 7.5 million people and significantly boost agricultural irrigation capacity.

The project is being executed in phases:

Phase 1 (by 2026): 548,000 cubic meters per day

Phase 2 (by 2028): Expansion to 822,000 cubic meters per day

Such large-scale investments highlight Morocco's determination to build a resilient water infrastructure capable of supporting economic growth and population expansion.

Technological Advancements Enhancing Efficiency

Technology plays a pivotal role in making desalination more viable and cost-effective. Morocco has increasingly adopted advanced desalination techniques, particularly reverse osmosis (RO), which is widely recognized for its efficiency in salt removal and lower energy consumption.

Recent innovations have further improved:

Membrane durability and performance

Energy recovery systems

Automation and operational efficiency

Water quality output

These advancements not only reduce operational costs but also minimize environmental impact, aligning desalination efforts with broader sustainability goals.

As Morocco scales up its desalination capacity, the integration of cutting-edge technologies ensures that the process remains economically feasible and environmentally responsible.

Renewable Energy Integration: A Game Changer

One of the most notable aspects of Morocco's desalination strategy is its integration with renewable energy. The country is a regional leader in solar and wind energy, and this advantage is being leveraged to power desalination plants.

By using renewable energy sources:

Operational costs are reduced

Carbon emissions are minimized

Energy-water nexus challenges are addressed

The Agadir desalination plant is a prime example of this approach, demonstrating how solar power can support large-scale water production efficiently.

This integration not only strengthens Morocco's environmental credentials but also enhances the long-term sustainability of its desalination sector.

Regional Expansion: East and West Morocco Lead Growth

East Morocco: Rising Capacity to Meet Demand

Eastern Morocco is witnessing rapid expansion in desalination infrastructure, driven by increasing water stress and population growth. A key development is the Nador desalination plant, which began operations in early 2025 with an annual capacity of 250 million cubic meters.

Additionally, international collaborations are playing a significant role. Agreements with global partners aim to further increase capacity and technological expertise in the region.

Morocco's broader goal is to reach 1.5 billion cubic meters of desalination capacity annually by 2030, signaling a massive scale-up in production capabilities.

West Morocco: Mega Projects Reshaping Supply

Western Morocco is also emerging as a focal point for desalination projects. The Casablanca desalination plant, once completed, will produce up to 300 million cubic meters of water annually.

Similarly, the Safi desalination project is expected to add substantial capacity, further strengthening water availability in the region.

These projects are not only addressing immediate water shortages but also laying the foundation for long-term resilience against climate variability.

Role of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)

Public-private partnerships have become a critical component of Morocco's desalination strategy. By involving private sector players, the government is able to:

Access advanced technologies

Share financial risks

Improve operational efficiency

Accelerate project timelines

Both domestic and international companies are actively participating in Morocco's desalination projects, bringing expertise and innovation to the sector.

This collaborative model has proven effective in scaling infrastructure while maintaining high standards of performance and sustainability.

Key Market Segments and Applications

The Morocco water desalination market is segmented across several dimensions, reflecting its diverse applications and technological approaches:

By Technology:

Reverse Osmosis

Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)

Others

By Application:

Municipal water supply

Industrial usage

Agricultural irrigation

By Water Source:

Seawater

Brackish water

River water

Each segment plays a vital role in addressing different water needs across urban, industrial, and rural landscapes.

Challenges Facing the Desalination Sector

Despite its promising growth, the desalination market in Morocco faces several challenges:

High Capital Costs

Desalination plants require significant upfront investment, which can strain public finances and necessitate external funding.

Technical Expertise

Operating advanced desalination technologies demands skilled professionals and continuous training.

Equitable Water Distribution

Ensuring that desalinated water reaches all regions, including remote and rural areas, remains a logistical challenge.

Environmental Concerns

While renewable energy integration helps, issues such as brine disposal and marine ecosystem impact need careful management.

Addressing these challenges will be crucial for sustaining long-term growth and ensuring the benefits of desalination are widely distributed.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players

The Morocco desalination market features a mix of global and regional players contributing to its development. Key companies involved include:

International Development Enterprises (iDE)

DowDuPont

Doosan Group

Ovivo

Aquatech