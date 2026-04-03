Votes Set To Yield Armenian Society's Peace Approach - Peace Bridge Initiative Coordinator
"According to polls, the aspirations for peace in Armenian society aren't very high. Pashinyan's supporters, however, demonstrate a more active position in the peace process.
The Armenian side admits that about 40% of the media is under the control of Russia and the opposition. For this reason, anti-Azerbaijani news and opinions predominate in the media. In Azerbaijani society, there are different opinions on relations in different regions. Strengthening contacts is considered important, especially in border regions. At the same time, it's easy to understand that internally displaced persons won't have a positive attitude towards the restoration of relations with Armenia," Mammadov added.
This public discussion seeks to disseminate the outcomes of the dialogue among civil society representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia, engage in an open discourse regarding the present circumstances, and develop actionable frameworks for the participation of women and youth moving forward, while also gathering recommendations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment