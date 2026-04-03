Votes Set To Yield Armenian Society's Peace Approach - Peace Bridge Initiative Coordinator

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Armenian society's approach to peace will be known after the vote, Farhad Mammadov, main coordinator of the Peace Bridge Initiative, said during the public discussion of "Involvement of women and youth organizations in the peace process in Azerbaijan within the framework of the Peace Bridge Initiative" held in Baku with the participation of women and youth organizations and members of the initiative today, Trend reports.

"According to polls, the aspirations for peace in Armenian society aren't very high. Pashinyan's supporters, however, demonstrate a more active position in the peace process.

The Armenian side admits that about 40% of the media is under the control of Russia and the opposition. For this reason, anti-Azerbaijani news and opinions predominate in the media. In Azerbaijani society, there are different opinions on relations in different regions. Strengthening contacts is considered important, especially in border regions. At the same time, it's easy to understand that internally displaced persons won't have a positive attitude towards the restoration of relations with Armenia," Mammadov added.

This public discussion seeks to disseminate the outcomes of the dialogue among civil society representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia, engage in an open discourse regarding the present circumstances, and develop actionable frameworks for the participation of women and youth moving forward, while also gathering recommendations.