Five People Injured In Kharkiv Due To Overnight Enemy Attacks, Including Child

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Police of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

Three districts of the city were under enemy attack. Russian forces used drones and missiles.

In the Osnovianskyi district, an office building was damaged. A 70-year-old security guard was injured.

In the Kyivskyi district, a private residence was damaged. A 27-year-old woman and her son, born in 2026, suffered acute stress reactions.

Early in the morning, the enemy launched missile strikes on Kharkiv. A 63-year-old woman who was at home was injured. She was hospitalized.

Russian airstrike on Sumy region community kills one, injures three

An 18-year-old woman from Kharkiv also suffered an acute stress reaction.

Investigation teams, forensic experts, and bomb disposal specialists worked at the impact sites.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 2, the Russian army struck the Lozova district. Three children were injured.

Photo: National Police