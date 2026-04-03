Ukrinform Journalist Olha Zvonariova Wins Award In Italy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The award organizers informed Ukrinform about this decision.

"The jury of the 2026 Montecatini Prize, chaired by Professor Matthew Hibberd, decided to award the prize to journalist Olha Zvonariova," the statement reads.

In a comment to Ukrinform, Matthew Hibberd emphasized that "Olha's reporting has constantly provided original insights that engage audiences while portraying sensitively the experiences of those affected by warfare."

Ukrinform's Director General Serhii Cherevatyi praised the jury's decision to recognize the journalist's work.

"Our colleague Olha Zvonariova is a shining example of journalistic courage, skill, and civic commitment. She has been in many hot spots across the region, providing a wealth of information both for Ukraine and the world. This award acknowledges her role, and we are incredibly grateful to our colleagues. The world must constantly know about our war. We see this award not only as recognition of our colleague but also as a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian community," Cherevatyi said.

Serhii Cherevatyi and Olha Zvonariova

Editorial works related to defense and security, and/or officers and servicemen of the Armed Forces, are eligible for the Montecatini Prize for Journalism.

Meanwhile, Alexandru Ion Giboi, Secretary General of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA), where Ukraine is represented by Ukrinform, said: "I can only congratulate the winner for her fantastic career, led by strong dedication to informing the public from the harshest of conditions during the war in Ukraine. Olha's work is clear proof of why AI can never replace real journalism. Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform is the second EANA member whose journalist wins the Montecatini War Journalism Prize, following AGERPRES from Romania of last year, and that makes me really proud of my colleagues!"

During Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Olha Zvonariova, together with Ukrinform photojournalist Dmytro Smolienko, visited frontline territories and locations of military units over a hundred times to prepare reports on Ukraine's defense. She covered the work of artillery divisions, reconnaissance drone crews, electronic warfare units, UAV operators, military hospitals operating under dynamic frontline conditions, the evacuation of residents from frontline communities, life in occupied territories, and produced numerous publications about veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war, etc.

Overall, over more than four years of the full-scale war, the news agency has published more than 6,000 news reports by Zvonariova, 12 interviews, 103 reports, 56 large publications, and nearly 450 photos and videos.

On April 5, 2024, while reporting on a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Zvonariova was caught in a repeated enemy attack. The journalist suffered severe injuries, including fractures of the hip and arm with displacement, multiple shrapnel wounds, and burns.

"Despite her serious injuries, she almost immediately continued fulfilling her journalistic duties. Her first major post-injury piece – an interview with a police officer recently released from Russian captivity – was published on Ukrinform in July," said Ukrinform Director General Serhii Cherevatyi.

After treatment and rehabilitation, Olha Zvonariova participated in events supporting prisoners of war – joining a run with families of fallen, captured, and missing soldiers. In August and October 2025, she took part in two Kyiv marathons, running 10 km each. She also participated in a run honoring fallen police officers. This fall, Olha plans to run a half-marathon – 21 km.

Olha Zvonariova joined a race in support of prisoners of war

For her work, in August 2022, Zvonariova was awarded the President of Ukraine's distinction "For the Defense of Ukraine." She has also received the Order of Merit, Third Class.

The award ceremony for the Italian prize will take place on May 13, 2026, in Montecatini Terme, in the Tuscany region.

The Montecatini Prize was established by UNUCI, a non-profit, non-partisan organization representing former officers of the Italian Armed Forces.

The award is presented in Terme Tettuccio, where the Bookfest cultural festival is also held.

Dmytro Smolienko and Olha Zvonariova

Last year, the winner of this award in the international category was Cristian Lupășcu, a war correspondent for the Romanian news agency Agerpres. His photographs from the war in Ukraine were featured in a photo exhibition in Bucharest.

In 2023, the Montecatini Prize was awarded to American journalist Alan Friedman for his book The Price of the Future.

In 2022, the award went to Corriere della Sera correspondent in Ukraine, Marta Serafini, who covered the events of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.