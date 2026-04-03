Koffee With Karan 9 In Talks? Buzz Builds Around Karan Johar's Show Return

The buzz around the return of Koffee With Karan is growing stronger, and fans might not have to wait much longer. Hosted by Karan Johar, the iconic chat show could be gearing up for its ninth season, promising more candid conversations and celebrity gossip.

Season 9 Might Be in the Works

According to recent reports, initial discussions for a new season have already begun with Jio Hotstar. If things go as planned, Season 9 could premiere by the end of this year. However, sources suggest that the deal is still in early stages and not officially locked yet.

Karan Johar is reportedly aware of changing audience preferences and is considering revamping the format. The new season may feature shorter, sharper segments with more relevant and contemporary themes to keep viewers engaged.

Fresh Guest List and New Format

One of the biggest highlights of the upcoming season could be its diverse guest lineup. Reports suggest that the couch may now host cross-industry pairings, including South Indian stars, OTT actors, and digital creators. This shift aims to reflect the evolving entertainment landscape and attract a wider audience base.

Fans can also expect a more dynamic structure, with the show moving away from predictable patterns and introducing a fresh“syntax” to make the conversations more exciting.

Karan Johar on Fame and Criticism

Interestingly, Karan Johar has often spoken about how the show shaped public perception of him. During his appearance on a talk show hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, he revealed that Koffee With Karan made him the“most likable hated person.”

He explained that the witty, candid, and sometimes controversial persona he portrays on the show is part of the format, designed purely for entertainment.

Having completed eight successful seasons and over 150 episodes since its debut in 2004, Koffee With Karan remains one of India's most talked-about celebrity talk shows. With Season 9 potentially on the horizon, fans can expect even more drama, fun, and unfiltered Bollywood moments.