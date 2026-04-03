'Who Silenced Him?': Udit Raj Demands Chadha Clarify AAP's Action

Udit Raj Questions Chadha's Stance

Congress leader Udit Raj on Friday questioned Raghav Chadha's indirect jab at the Aam Aadmi Party following Chadha's removal as the party's Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha yesterday. Challenging Chadha's stance, Raj asserted that there should be "absolutely no silence" on the matter, noting that "silence makes no sense at all" over this particular issue.

The Congress leader further asserted that Chadha must clarify if AAP's decision to strip him of his position was rooted in any internal wrongdoing or unfair practice. "There should be absolutely no silence here. And on this particular issue, silence makes no sense at all. If Raghav Chadha is in politics--and he does raise public issues--then he ought to clarify the matter. If the party has done nothing wrong, he should say so plainly. He must also answer this: who silenced him?" said Raj.

Earlier on Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party sent an official letter to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat informing that Ashok Kumar Mittal will be the new Deputy Leader of AAP in the Upper House, the party stated. Mittal has replaced Raghav Chadha as the Deputy Leader of AAP in the House.

Chadha Alleges He is Being Silenced

Following his removal from the position of the party's Deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Friday said his silence in Parliament should not be mistaken for defeat. In a post on X, Chadha questioned the reasons behind being prevented from speaking in Parliament. He further alleged that the AAP leadership has formally instructed Parliament to deny him any opportunity to speak during proceedings.

"Whenever I get a chance to speak in the Parliament, I raise public issues. And perhaps I raise topics that are not usually raised in the Parliament. But is raising public issues a crime? Have I committed a crime? Have I made a mistake? Have I done something wrong?" said Chadha.

"AAP has told the Rajya Sabha Secretariat that Raghav Chadha should be stopped from speaking in the Parliament. Yes, the AAP has informed the Parliament that Raghav Chadda should not be given a chance to speak in the Parliament," he added.

'Do not consider my silence as my defeat'

Highlighting that he always raised issues of the public in Parliament, AAP MP said that his rights are being taken away, but they should not consider his silence as a defeat. "And the people who took away my right to speak in the Parliament today, silenced me. I want to say something to them, too. Do not consider my silence as my defeat. Do not consider my silence as my defeat. I am that river which becomes a flood when the time comes," Chadha said.

Raghav Chadha has been an MP since April 2022. He has made headlines on several occasions for raising public issues in Parliament. (ANI)

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