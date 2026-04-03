PSL Committee Rejects Fakhar's Appeal, Upholds Two‐Match Ban
The PCB had suspended the 35-year-old for two PSL matches earlier in the week after he was found guilty of the offence during Lahore Qalandars' four-wicket defeat by Karachi Kings on Sunday, a decision Fakhar subsequently challenged.Recommended For You
"In accordance with the Code of Conduct, any decision made by the PSL technical committee shall be the full, final and complete disposition of the matter and will be binding on all parties," PCB said in a statement.
Fakhar will miss Lahore's matches against Multan Sultans on Friday and Islamabad United on April 9.ALSO READ
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