PSL Committee Rejects Fakhar's Appeal, Upholds Two‐Match Ban

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Pakistan Super League technical committee dismissed Fakhar Zaman's appeal and upheld the two-match ban imposed on the batter for ball tampering, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Thursday.

The PCB had suspended the 35-year-old for two PSL matches earlier in the week after he was found guilty of the offence during Lahore Qalandars' four-wicket defeat by Karachi Kings on Sunday, a decision Fakhar subsequently challenged.

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"In accordance with the Code of Conduct, any decision made by the PSL technical committee shall be the full, final and complete disposition of the matter and will be binding on all parties," PCB said in a statement.

Fakhar will miss Lahore's matches against Multan Sultans on Friday and Islamabad United on April 9.

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