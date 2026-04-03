EPH Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Agreement

EPH Group AG Secures Premium Resort Project in Vorarlberg

03.04.2026 / 08:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EPH Group AG (“EPH”) has taken another significant step in its growth strategy by reaching an agreement with a landowner for the acquisition of an attractive resort project in Vorarlberg. The project underscores EPH's growing importance as a dynamic player in the development of high-quality hotel real estate in the leading tourism regions of the DACH area. The project site is located in an exceptional premium location directly adjacent to a cable car station, offering direct access to one of the most attractive and snow-reliable ski areas in the region. Plans include a modern year-round resort in the upscale segment (at least 4-star category) with approximately 499 beds. The concept combines alpine authenticity with contemporary design and targets an international clientele, focusing on active holidays, relaxation, and wellness. A distinctive feature of the transaction is its structure: no cash purchase price will be paid for the acquisition of the resort project. Instead, the consideration will be provided through the free allocation of a defined number of parking spaces in the underground garage of the future hotel, which will be constructed by EPH at its own expense. This structure significantly reduces the initial capital outlay. A building permit for the project has already been granted. To implement the further developments planned by EPH, an amendment permit (so-called“Tektur” approval) will be required. In the coming months, the project will be further refined and the foundation for successful execution will be established. The signing of the final transaction documents is expected shortly and remains subject to customary conditions precedent. “With this project, we are securing one of the most attractive available development opportunities in an established top alpine destination. At the same time, the chosen transaction structure demonstrates our ability to execute even complex projects in a capital-efficient, partnership-oriented manner with an optimized risk-return profile,” said Alexander Lühr, Member of the Management Board of EPH Group AG. In addition to high-quality architecture, the planned resort will feature a spacious wellness area with panoramic views as well as a diverse range of leisure and dining options. Operations are intended to be handled by an international hotel operator. The acquisition takes place against the backdrop of a structurally growing European hotel market. Alpine destinations, in particular, benefit from consistently strong demand, rising international visitor numbers, and increasing travel activity within Europe. At the same time, the supply of large-scale, investable projects remains limited. EPH is strategically positioning itself to benefit sustainably from these developments. Legal Notice / Disclaimer: This document is intended for advertising purposes in Austria and Germany and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities of EPH Group AG. A public offering in Austria and/or Germany may only take place after the publication of a capital market prospectus. Any subscription orders placed prior to the public offering will be rejected. THIS COMMUNICATION IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, OR SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. About EPH Group AG: EPH Group AG consists of a group of investors, project developers, and experts in hotel real estate, financing, and capital markets. The company is in the process of building a diversified portfolio of high-yield hotel and resort projects in the premium and luxury segment across Austria, Germany, and other leading European destinations. Thanks to the many years of experience of the EPH team, the company benefits from excellent market access and a strong acquisition pipeline. In the areas of feasibility studies, due diligence, valuation, contract management, M&A, portfolio strategy, development, and construction, EPH Group AG collaborates with leading hotel and tourism consulting firms in Austria and Germany. This enables the company to draw on comprehensive expertise and develop the best possible strategy for each project. For further information, please visit Contact Investors / Media: max. Equity Marketing GmbH

Maximilian Fischer

Marienplatz 2

80331 München

Tel.: +49 89 139 2889 0

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