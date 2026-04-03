Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) Changes NASDAQ Ticker Symbol Following Recent Company Milestones

Forward Industries recently changed the company's stock ticker from FORD to FWDI. The ticker change reflects the company's strategic focus on being the leading Solana (SOL) treasury, by both acquiring more SOL and increasing SOL-per-share by actively participating in the SOL ecosystem. This also follows a number of company milestones including reaching total holdings of over 6.9 million SOL and forming a strong crypto advisory board.

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Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI), a Solana (SOL) treasury company, recently changed the company's NASDAQ ticker symbol from FORD to FWDI ( ).

The move reflects Forward Industries' focus on the company's SOL treasury strategy. This strategy primarily concentrates on acquiring more SOL and deploying these assets strategically through a variety of on-chain activities like staking, lending, and participating in...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FWDI are available in the company's newsroom at

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