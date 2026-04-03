Rights Body Slams Pakistan Fuel Price Hike Amid Surging Inflation

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, April 3 (IANS) Pakistan's Human Rights Council (HRC) on Friday strongly criticised the government's steep increase in petrol and diesel prices, warning that the move would further burden citizens already grappling with rising inflation and economic hardship.

According to the rights body, the decision to take petroleum products to their historical highest levels comes at a time when the public is already grappling with severe inflation and economic pressure, raising fears that the purchasing power of ordinary citizens would be further eroded.

The remarks came after the Pakistan government announced a sharp increase in fuel prices, with petrol rising by 43 per cent and high-speed diesel (HSD) by 55 per cent, according to local media reports.

The price of petrol has been raised by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 137.23 per litre from PKR 321.17 to PKR 458.41, while the price of HSD has been increased by PKR 184.49 per litre from PKR 335.86 to PKR 520.35. The price of kerosene has been raised by PKR 34.08 to PKR 457.80, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Expressing concerns, the HRC of Pakistan said that“using regional or global tensions as a basis for an extraordinary price hike does not provide adequate justification, particularly in the context where oil supplies in the global market have not been completely disrupted, and the country has access to alternative energy sources.”

It noted that an increase of this magnitude of petroleum products across Pakistan does not appear to align with the requirements of policy transparency and public interest.

“This measure will not only further intensify inflationary pressures but will also directly affect the daily lives of the common man through additional burdens in the transport, essential goods, and services sectors, which negatively impact basic human rights, especially the right to a dignified standard of living," the rights body stressed.

The HRC of Pakistan called on the government to urgently review this decision, provide actionable relief to the public, and ensure transparency and accountability in determining petroleum prices.

It warned that“growing public anxiety could lead to socio-economic instability, for which the responsibility will fall directly on policymakers".