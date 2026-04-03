Seminar On Educational Leadership In Crises And Recovery Strategies Held

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Doha-based Arab Centre for Educational Training for the Gulf States organised a virtual symposium yesterday on educational leadership in crises, with the participation of a select group of educational leaders and specialists from Gulf and Arab countries.

The seminar, held as a continuation of a series of discussion sessions on leadership during crises, aimed to shift from the stage of direct crisis management to the stage of leading institutional recovery.

This was achieved by reviewing modern frameworks that contribute to enhancing resilience, building sustainable educational systems capable of facing future challenges, and developing a strategic vision for leaders in the post-crisis phase.

During the opening of the seminar Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al Muqbil, Director General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, emphasised the importance of ensuring the continuity of the educational process during crises by providing effective educational alternatives and a safe environment for students.

He stressed the need to minimize learning loss and enhance the exchange of expertise among member states, and commended the dedicated efforts of teachers in confronting various educational challenges.

For her part, Dr. Fatima Al Maadheed, Director of the Arab Center for Educational Training for the Gulf States, highlighted the role of such symposia in enriching the educational field with global and modern expertise. The seminar featured a keynote presentation by Professor Carol Mutsch, Professor of Critical Studies in Education at the University of Auckland.

In her presentation, she outlined a comprehensive framework for crisis leadership based on personal, social, and adaptive dimensions, and how these can be utilized to support recovery and build more cohesive and effective learning environments.

The seminar concluded with a set of important outcomes, including the need to enhance awareness of modern leadership frameworks, and to support the trend towards developing specialised training programmes that contribute to building educational leaders who possess high readiness and sustainability in performance.