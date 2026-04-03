Delhi Police Bust LPG Hoarding And Black Marketing Racket, 75 Cylinders Seized

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) In a major crackdown on the illegal storage, transportation, and suspected black marketing of LPG cylinders, police in north Delhi recovered a large quantity of illegally stored gas cylinders and arrested one man, police said on Friday.

The operation, by the staff of police station Bawana in the Outer North District, was carried out under the overall leadership of Joint Commissioner of Police, Northern Range, Vijay Singh, and the supervision of DCP, Outer North District, Hareshwar Swami. Police teams were specifically directed to take strict action against unauthorised LPG storage and distribution to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.

On Thursday, a dedicated police team developed specific intelligence regarding the illegal storage and transportation of LPG cylinders in the Bawana area. Acting swiftly, the information was shared with senior officials, and a team comprising HC Jitender and HC Pankaj was formed under the supervision of SHO, Bawana, Gaurav Singh, and ACP, Bawana, Joginder Singh.

Acting on the tip-off, the team set up a picket near District Park, Sector-2, DSIIDC, Bawana. At around 4 p.m., a pickup vehicle bearing registration number DL1LAM2817 was spotted and identified by an informer as carrying illegally transported LPG cylinders. The vehicle was immediately stopped and inspected.

The driver, identified as Anil, son of late Virender Kalita, a resident of Auchandi village, failed to produce any valid documents regarding the cylinders. During the search, police recovered 27 LPG cylinders, including both domestic and commercial units, some of which were filled.

Following further interrogation, the accused revealed that additional cylinders were stored at nearby premises, including two rooms and a structure near Factory No. 215-216, G Block, Sector-2, DSIIDC, Bawana. A search operation led to the recovery of 48 more cylinders from these locations.

In total, 75 LPG cylinders of various brands were seized, including both empty and filled domestic and commercial units. All were found to be stored without safety measures or legal authorisation, posing a serious threat due to the highly combustible nature of LPG.

A case has been registered at PS Bawana under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The accused has been arrested, and the vehicle used in transportation has been seized.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of supply, intended buyers, illegal distribution network, possible involvement of gas agency employees or other associates, and financial gain derived from black market activities.