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Alona Lebedieva: New Routes Are Reshaping The Balance Of Economic Influence In Eurasia
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- In Central Asia, the role of transport is being gradually redefined. A region once perceived merely as a“space between major markets” is now increasingly viewed as a potential transit hub connecting Europe and Asia.
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are emerging at the center of this transformation. New routes passing through these countries may complement-or partially reshape-traditional directions, most notably the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), which connects China, Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the Caucasus, and further on to Europe.
“This process is already being reinforced by concrete initiatives. The European Union is actively promoting the development of this corridor under its Global Gateway strategy, as well as through investment platforms such as the Investors Forum for EU–Central Asia Transport Connectivity and the upcoming Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Connectivity Investors Forum. At the same time, international financial institutions, including the World Bank, are financing the modernization of transport infrastructure in Uzbekistan and supporting broader regional connectivity,” says Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian diversified industrial and investment group Aurum Group.
This shift also reflects a broader restructuring of the logistics system: the alignment of cross-border procedures among corridor countries, the development of Caspian Sea ports-particularly Aktau and Kuryk in Kazakhstan, as well as Baku-and the digitalization of customs processes. Another key focus is attracting private capital through public-private partnership mechanisms.
At the same time, according to Lebedieva, the key issue lies not in the existence of routes, but in their efficiency. The speed of cargo transit along the Middle Corridor, the predictability of procedures, tariff coordination, and the level of competition are becoming critical factors in determining whether this route can truly compete with existing alternatives.
“This is why, alongside infrastructure development, there is a growing need for systemic changes-in regulation, governance, and market organization. Without this, even newly established corridors risk remaining potential rather than becoming an integral part of global supply chains,” Lebedieva emphasizes.
The real value of emerging transit routes lies not merely in the movement of goods, but in control over the economics of that movement. Those who ensure speed, reliability, transparent rules, and infrastructure readiness gain not only cargo flows, but also influence. That is why new routes across Eurasia are reshaping not just logistics-they are redefining the distribution of economic power in the region.
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are emerging at the center of this transformation. New routes passing through these countries may complement-or partially reshape-traditional directions, most notably the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), which connects China, Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the Caucasus, and further on to Europe.
“This process is already being reinforced by concrete initiatives. The European Union is actively promoting the development of this corridor under its Global Gateway strategy, as well as through investment platforms such as the Investors Forum for EU–Central Asia Transport Connectivity and the upcoming Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Connectivity Investors Forum. At the same time, international financial institutions, including the World Bank, are financing the modernization of transport infrastructure in Uzbekistan and supporting broader regional connectivity,” says Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian diversified industrial and investment group Aurum Group.
This shift also reflects a broader restructuring of the logistics system: the alignment of cross-border procedures among corridor countries, the development of Caspian Sea ports-particularly Aktau and Kuryk in Kazakhstan, as well as Baku-and the digitalization of customs processes. Another key focus is attracting private capital through public-private partnership mechanisms.
At the same time, according to Lebedieva, the key issue lies not in the existence of routes, but in their efficiency. The speed of cargo transit along the Middle Corridor, the predictability of procedures, tariff coordination, and the level of competition are becoming critical factors in determining whether this route can truly compete with existing alternatives.
“This is why, alongside infrastructure development, there is a growing need for systemic changes-in regulation, governance, and market organization. Without this, even newly established corridors risk remaining potential rather than becoming an integral part of global supply chains,” Lebedieva emphasizes.
The real value of emerging transit routes lies not merely in the movement of goods, but in control over the economics of that movement. Those who ensure speed, reliability, transparent rules, and infrastructure readiness gain not only cargo flows, but also influence. That is why new routes across Eurasia are reshaping not just logistics-they are redefining the distribution of economic power in the region.
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