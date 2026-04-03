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Sandeep Marwah Presented National Achievers Awards To Celebrate Excellence
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The prestigious National Achievers Awards were presented to distinguished individuals from diverse walks of life at a grand ceremony held at Radisson Blu. The remarkable event was organized by AAFTian Honey Sehgal, recognizing excellence, dedication, and outstanding contributions across various professional domains.
The awards ceremony brought together achievers from fields including media, entertainment, business, social service, education, and entrepreneurship. The evening was marked by inspiration, celebration, and acknowledgment of individuals who have made significant impact through their hard work and commitment.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of Noida Film City, congratulated the awardees and appreciated the initiative. He said,“Recognizing achievers is one of the most powerful ways to inspire society. Platforms like the National Achievers Awards encourage excellence and motivate individuals to strive for greater heights. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Honey Sehgal for creating such a meaningful platform to honour talent and dedication.”
Honey Sehgal, the organizer of the event, expressed her gratitude to the guests, awardees, and supporters. She said,“The National Achievers Awards is a tribute to those who dare to dream and work relentlessly to turn those dreams into reality. Our aim is to celebrate real stories of perseverance and success, and to inspire many more to follow their passion.”
In the next session, the event was further elevated by the gracious presence of renowned Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar, who joined the celebration and interacted with the audience. Her participation added glamour and enthusiasm to the occasion, making it even more memorable for the awardees and guests.
The evening concluded on a high note with applause, networking, and a renewed commitment to excellence, reaffirming the spirit of achievement and recognition.
The awards ceremony brought together achievers from fields including media, entertainment, business, social service, education, and entrepreneurship. The evening was marked by inspiration, celebration, and acknowledgment of individuals who have made significant impact through their hard work and commitment.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of Noida Film City, congratulated the awardees and appreciated the initiative. He said,“Recognizing achievers is one of the most powerful ways to inspire society. Platforms like the National Achievers Awards encourage excellence and motivate individuals to strive for greater heights. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Honey Sehgal for creating such a meaningful platform to honour talent and dedication.”
Honey Sehgal, the organizer of the event, expressed her gratitude to the guests, awardees, and supporters. She said,“The National Achievers Awards is a tribute to those who dare to dream and work relentlessly to turn those dreams into reality. Our aim is to celebrate real stories of perseverance and success, and to inspire many more to follow their passion.”
In the next session, the event was further elevated by the gracious presence of renowned Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar, who joined the celebration and interacted with the audience. Her participation added glamour and enthusiasm to the occasion, making it even more memorable for the awardees and guests.
The evening concluded on a high note with applause, networking, and a renewed commitment to excellence, reaffirming the spirit of achievement and recognition.
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