Israel Passes Death Penalty Law For Palestinians

Israel's parliament, the Knesset, has passed a law under which the death penalty will be imposed as the default sentence for Palestinians convicted in military courts of carrying out fatal attacks. Reuters reported that the measure passed with the backing of 62 lawmakers in the 120-member parliament, marking one of the most contentious legal steps taken by Israel's far-right coalition.

Under the law, death by hanging is set as the standard punishment, although judges may still impose life imprisonment in what the legislation describes as“special circumstances.” The law also states that executions can be carried out within 90 days of sentencing and does not provide any right to clemency for those convicted.

The measure has triggered strong international criticism, with the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Italy and Britain warning that the law has a discriminatory character and undermines Israel's democratic principles. Palestinian officials have condemned the law as a violation of international law and an escalation that could further inflame tensions.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir defended the law as a deterrent against future attacks, saying it is meant to send a clear message to those who target Israelis. But rights groups and legal experts inside Israel have argued that the law institutionalizes unequal treatment and may face serious constitutional challenges.

United Nations experts have also raised alarm, warning that the law's definition of“terrorism” is too vague and could open the door to abuse. Critics say the legislation is especially troubling because it is expected to be applied overwhelmingly to Palestinians tried in military courts rather than to Jewish Israelis in civilian courts.

The law marks a dramatic departure from Israel's historical legal practice. Israel abolished the death penalty for murder in 1954, and the only execution carried out after a civilian trial was that of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in 1962. Although military courts in the occupied West Bank have technically had the power to impose death sentences, they have not used it.

The timing of the vote is also politically significant, coming as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces pressure from far-right allies and broader scrutiny over his coalition's policies during wartime. The law adds to mounting international concern over Israel's treatment of Palestinians and the direction of its legal and political system.

The passage of the law is likely to deepen diplomatic tensions and intensify debate over justice, deterrence and discrimination in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Whether the measure survives legal challenges or international pressure, it has already become one of the most divisive decisions of Israel's current government.