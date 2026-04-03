Malda Hostage Crisis: Mastermind Arrested While Trying To Flee

The Election Commission of India on Friday stated that Advocate Mofakkarul Islam, the mastermind of the Kaliyachak Murshidabad case, has been arrested at the Bagdogra Airport when he was trying to flee.

Hostage Crisis and Widespread Protests

This comes after seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage by villagers in Malda district on Wednesday. The standoff was triggered by mass deletions from the electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The incident was part of a broader wave of protests that paralysed Malda throughout the day, as demonstrators staged road blockades across national and state highways and key rural routes in at least five Assembly constituencies.

CM Mamata Banerjee Denies Prior Knowledge

Earlier on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed she had no prior information about the incident and came to know about it from a journalist. She admitted that the current Chief Secretary has not even contacted her once.

"I don't know who was behind yesterday's incident in Malda. I don't have any information. The incumbent CS has not even called me once. I got to know from a journalist that judges are gheraoed. There is discontentment among people in Malda, Murshidabad and Uttar Dinajpur. People have fallen prey to the BJP's game plan," Banerjee added.

Supreme Court Slams State Authorities

Reacting to the issue, the Supreme Court today described the Malda incident as a brazen and deliberate attempt to obstruct the administration of justice. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed concern that, despite prior intimation, the State authorities failed to provide prompt protection, leaving the officers without food or water for hours.

The court issued show-cause notices to senior State officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director-General of Police, asking them to explain their inaction. It directed the Election Commission to requisition and deploy adequate central forces to ensure the safety of judicial officers and the smooth conduct of the SIR adjudication process.

Upcoming Assembly Polls

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)