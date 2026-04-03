Digital X-Ray Devices Market Size, Share & Growth Graph By 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Digital X-Ray Devices Market Size The global digital X-ray devices market size was valued at USD 12.79 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 13.76 billion in 2026 to USD 24.72 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2026-2034). Digital X-ray devices are the type of x-ray devices used in imaging. Images are captured by these devices using digital x-ray sensors rather than film. Since the photographs may now be instantly previewed, time efficiency and the ability to transfer images digitally are both improved. Factors include the surge of imaging diagnostics owing to the advent of dental x-ray & digital mammography and broader adoption of portable radiology systems across diagnostic centers. Furthermore, due to the increase in the number of dental disorders, cardiac disorders, and cancer, primarily breast cancer will act as the major driving factor in the growth of the global digital X-ray devices market. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 12.79 billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 13.76 billion Projected 2034 Value USD 24.72 billion CAGR (2026-2034) 7.6% Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia-Pacific Key Market Players Health Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Medical Systems), GE Company (GE Healthcare), Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc.

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Digital X-Ray Devices Market Drivers Increasing Occurrence of Orthopedic Diseases and Cancers

As per the Arthritis Foundation report in 2019, there were more than 91 million adults in the United States. Living with arthritis in 2017, and by 2040, this count is projected to increase by 49 percent. Also, according to the same report, lumbar spine osteoarthritis accounted for 40 to 85 percent of people with chronic low back pain, and over 80% of Americans experience Lowe back pain at least once. To diagnose these orthopedic diseases, orthopedic surgeons use X-rays as the first-line diagnostic procedure. X-rays show bones and are always used to diagnose fractures and joint dislocations. Hence, the surge in these diseases will increase the adoption of digital X-ray devices and propel market growth.

X-ray therapies are also employed in treating several types of cancer as part of the radiation therapy to destroy the tumor. X-ray devices are also considered an essential diagnostic tool in the early stages of cancer. The WHO states that 30–50% of such massive cancers are preventable by avoiding risk factors and implementing an early prognosis of cancer and management of patients with cancer. Hence, the rising incidence of cancer and various orthopedic disorders will increase the demand for digital X-ray devices in diagnostic imaging and thus fuel the market growth.

Rising Number of Injuries

Severe injuries are constantly increasing worldwide due to increased sports activities or road traffic. These injuries are often diagnosed with several imaging devices such as X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, etc. X-ray is one of the most commonly used diagnostic techniques for bone, hand, and joint injuries. An article by Sarah Megginson released in February 2020 said that 62% of Australian adults (89% of the population) participate in sports at least three times weekly.

Furthermore, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare 2017 has reported that almost 60,000 Australians have been admitted to hospital for injuries while playing a sport. Another study published by Cary orthopedics in June 2018 stated that 500,000 doctor visits and 30,000 hospitalizations annually occur due to sports injuries in high school athletes. With a growing number of serious injuries, the demand for diagnosis of these internal extremities is also surging, which will drive market growth.

Market Restrains High Cost of Installation

Though digital X-ray systems have several advantages, the primary factor that can restrain the growth of the digital X-ray devices market is that integrating the necessary infrastructure into practice is a costly investment in the initial few years. However, it has an excellent reputation for return on investment over the long term. Thus, the upgradation to digital radiography requires a high initial investment. Also, if the clinic or hospital does not have an X-ray source, the installation of new equipment will have a prominent effect on the cost, as it requires new wiring, shielding, and other changes to the infrastructure. Hence, such factors hamper market growth.

Market Opportunity Benefits of Digital X-Ray Systems over Conventional

A growing number of healthcare practices are transitioning from conventional film X-ray systems to digital X-ray systems. This is due to improved efficiency, lower storage, and higher-quality images obtained using digital X-ray systems. The digital X-ray image can be magnified, inverted, window-leveled, or edge-enhanced. Thus, the ability to stretch and enhance the edges has been highly advantageous for orthopedists, making hairline fractures more visible.

Digital X-rays have improved the speed, accuracy, and safety of diagnostic imaging, thereby helping patients receive early and effective treatment. According to the Warr Pediatric Dental Associates, digital X-rays use up to 90% less radiation and produce higher detailed images for dentists to study. They also essentially help in pediatric studies. Due to the advantages of digital X-ray systems over conventional X-rays, the studied market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis North America: Dominant Region with A Cagr of 7.5%

North America accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Digital X-ray imaging is quickly replacing conventional X-ray imaging, and it is anticipated that it will overtake it as the most used imaging technique in the United States. Switching to digital imaging is expected to improve workflow and efficiency while reducing the radiation dose patients receive. For improved patient care when medical costs are high, it's critical to reduce procedure costs while raising safety.

Additionally, Canon Medical launched a mobile digital X-ray system in the United States in 2020 for excellent performance and mobility. This will probably boost the expansion of the local market. So, throughout the projection period, the market is expected to develop due to increased technological advancements, government policies, and the prevalence of medical problems that call for X-ray imaging.

Europe: Fastest Growing Region with the Highest CAGR

Europe is the second largest region and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 4,470 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%. Due to reasons including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, the aging population, the increasing demand for precise diagnosis, and supportive government initiatives, the German market for digital X-ray machines is expanding significantly. It is anticipated that the direct presence of important market participants, including the German-based Agfa, actively working to advance product innovations to overcome the difficulties in digital X-ray imaging techniques, will spur market expansion in the nation.

Agfa announced the release of its SmartXR portfolio in 2020, a remarkable collection of hardware and AI-powered software designed to reduce the strain on radiologists and support image acquisition. This Agfa's DR portfolio offers critical assistance during the radiology routine, which has proven to be very important during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the market for digital X-ray devices in Germany is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. Some significant factors affecting the digital X-ray devices market include chronic diseases like arthritis and cancer, the growing demand for effective diagnostic imaging techniques, and the adoption of advanced technologies. According to GLOBOCAN, 2018, around 4,285,033 new cancer cases were reported in China, and it is estimated that the number is expected to rise to 5,696,125 by 2030. The existence of a sizable population affected by cancer will fuel the demand for accurate diagnosis, which will then expand the industry as a whole. Additionally, degenerative joint disease affects 10% of the population of China. According to the China Association of Health Promotion and Education, there was a 45% increase in the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis in China between 2000 and 2016.

Moreover, according to the World Population Ageing 2019 report, in China, the population aged 65 years or over is expected to reach 246.98 million by 2030 from 164.48 million in 2019. The senior population is prone to several chronic and bone disorders requiring a diagnosis. In addition, it is seen that the majority of the elderly population is utilizing diagnostic imaging techniques compared to younger people. Therefore, the growing senior population in China is expected to augment the demand for the digital radiography market. Hence, from the factors mentioned above, China's digital X-ray devices market is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

By Application

The market is segmented into Orthopedic, Cancer, Dental, Cardiovascular, and Others. The Dental segment accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The primary factor driving this segment is the increasing burden of dental problems worldwide. Additionally, the rising global awareness of the importance of oral hygiene contributes to market growth.

Orthopedic is the second largest segment. X-ray imaging is essential to orthopedic professionals, as precise imaging helps determine the best care possible for the patients. Thus, digital X-ray systems play a significant role in this application. Digital X-rays are primarily used in identifying fractures and joint dislocations, bone alignment, and stabilization after fracture treatment to detect bone tumors, diagnose bone infection, and monitor progressive musculoskeletal conditions, such as arthritis and osteoporosis. Thus, due to the factors mentioned above and the new launches in the market, the digital X-ray devices market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

By Technology

The market is segmented into Computed Radiography and Direct Radiography. Direct Radiography accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. With ongoing technological advancements and reductions in price, direct digital radiography (DDR) is swiftly becoming the preferred choice for Digital X-ray technologies. Although the initial cost of computed radiography is lower, DDR systems provide a high-speed workflow for technologists and speeded-up patient management, which is essential in outpatient settings where patients must return home or work. Less than 1 minute is required between exposure and image acquisition. Thus, the segment is expected to grow significantly due to the abovementioned factors.

By Portability

The market is segmented into Fixed Systems and Portable Systems. Fixed Systems account for the largest market share and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Fixed digital X-ray systems come in several variants, such as floor-to-ceiling mounted Systems and ceiling-mounted systems, each suitable for a different purpose and tailor-made to suit the radiology applications and requirements. Some market players offer the best auto-positioning technology, ceiling mount, height-adjustable patient positioning table, and Bucky wall stand in fixed digital X-ray Systems. It is widely used in orthopedic, cancer, dental, cardiovascular, and other indications. Thus, owing to the abovementioned factors, the segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By End-User

The market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others. Diagnostic Centers account for the largest market share and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Diagnostic centers are operating through innovative business operating models and providing digital x-ray services in a more streamlined way when compared to hospitals. Over the past few decades, diagnostic centers have replaced their analog X-ray systems with digital imaging. Digital radiography systems improve the workflow by instantaneously creating higher quality images, encouraging diagnostic centers to adopt such systems, which is expected to impact the market positively.

In September 2025, Aidoc received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its CARE1 AI-powered multi-triage imaging platform, accelerating regulatory review and enhancing AI integration in radiology workflows (Government/Regulatory). In August 2025, DRGEM received U.S. FDA approval for the PROMO mobile digital radiography system, a cost-effective manual mobile X-ray solution aimed at expanding accessibility in healthcare facilities. In July 2025, GE HealthCare launched Definium Pace Select ET, an AI-enabled floor-mounted digital X-ray system designed to improve workflow efficiency and automate patient positioning in high-volume radiology settings. In July 2025, DRGEM Secured Canadian regulatory approvals for multiple fixed and mobile digital radiography systems, strengthening its footprint in the North American market.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 12.79 billion Market Size in 2026 USD 13.76 billion Market Size in 2034 USD 24.72 billion CAGR 7.6% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Application, By Technology, By Portability, By End-user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Digital X-Ray Devices Market Health Inc. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Medical Systems) GE Company (GE Healthcare) Hitachi Ltd. Hologic Inc. Koninklijke Philips NV (Philips Healthcare) Shimadzu Corporation Siemens Healthineers Canon Medical Systems Corporation Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (Samsung Medison). Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Orthopedic Cancer Dental Cardiovascular Others

Computed Radiography Direct Radiography

Fixed Systems Portable Systems

Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Others

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Digital X-Ray Devices Market Segments By ApplicationBy TechnologyBy PortabilityBy End-userBy Region