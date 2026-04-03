'Silenced, Not Defeated': Raghav Chadha After Removal From AAP's Deputy Leader Post In RS

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Friday finally broke his silence and expressed a strong reaction after the party removed him and appointed Ashok Mittal as its new Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha. He said that he has been "silenced, not defeated".

Taking to social media platform X, Raghav Chadha stated,“Silenced, not defeated. My message to the 'aam aadmi': Khamosh Karwaya Gaya Hun, Hara Nahi Hun. 'Aam Aadmi Ko Mera Sandesh.”

In a video message, Chadha said that whenever he gets an opportunity to speak in Parliament, he raises issues concerning the common people -- topics that are often overlooked. He questioned why he was being stopped and asked whether raising public concerns was a crime.

“Whenever I get a chance to speak in Parliament, I raise issues related to the people. I bring up topics that are generally not discussed. Is speaking on public issues a crime? Have I committed any mistake or done anything wrong?” he asked.

Chadha further alleged that the party had communicated with the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to prevent him from speaking in Parliament.“AAP has said that Raghav Chadha should not be given an opportunity to speak. Why should anyone stop me from speaking in Parliament?” he said.

Highlighting the issues he has raised, Chadha said he has consistently spoken about concerns affecting ordinary citizens, including the problems faced by delivery workers, rising food prices at airports, food adulteration, toll charges, the tax burden on the middle class, and telecom recharge practices.

“I have raised these issues, and the common people have benefited from them. What loss does AAP suffer because of this? Why should anyone stop me from speaking?” he questioned.

Expressing gratitude to the public, Chadha thanked people for their continued support and encouragement.“You have given me immense love. I thank you for supporting and encouraging me. Keep supporting me - I am from you, and I am for you,” he said.

Concluding his message with a poetic note, Chadha said,“Do not mistake my silence for defeat. I am like a river that can turn into a flood when the time comes. Jai Hind.”

The AAP on Thursday named its lawmaker from Punjab, Ashok Mittal, as the party's new deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. This effectively paved the way for axing Raghav Chadha as its current Deputy Leader in the Upper House and his replacement with a new face from Punjab.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party sent a letter to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to facilitate this changeover and appoint party MP Ashok Mittal as the new Deputy Leader of the party in the Upper House

Currently, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh is the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha and also the chairperson of the AAP parliamentary party.

The party is also understood to have urged the Secretariat not to allot time to the incumbent deputy leader. In the past few months, Raghav Chadha has been vociferous in raising issues of public interest and those pertaining to their sufferings.

Meanwhile, an uneasy calm has prevailed in the ties between AAP and party MP Raghav Chadha, though neither side has been outspoken about the strained relations and has largely remained tight-lipped. The political grapevine is also abuzz about the MP switching political loyalties in the run-up to the impending Assembly elections in Punjab.

Currently, the party has ten members in the Upper House, with broad representation from Punjab -- the only state where it is in power.