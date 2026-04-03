Dwayne Johnson Wraps 'Jumanji' Filming, Christmas Release Confirmed

Actor Dwayne Johnson has officially announced the production wrap of the latest installment in the blockbuster 'Jumanji' franchise, marking a major milestone for the adventure series that has spanned over a decade. Taking to his Instagram handle, Johnson described the filming experience as one of the "most fun and pure creative joy experiences" of his career, reflecting on the journey of bringing the beloved franchise back to life for a new generation of audiences.

The upcoming film, produced in collaboration with Sony Pictures, is scheduled for a theatrical release on Christmas Day this year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Johnson Praises Ensemble Cast

Johnson expressed deep appreciation for the ensemble cast that has become synonymous with the modern Jumanji films. In the long caption, alongside the BTS images from the production, he praised the chemistry and energy brought by co-stars including Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Nick Jonas, who returns as the character "Seaplane."

In addition to the main cast, Johnson acknowledged the contributions of the film's "human heroes," highlighting performances by Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Ser'Darius Blain. He credited them as the emotional anchors of the story, underscoring their importance in grounding the high-stakes adventure.

A Heartfelt Tribute to Robin Williams

In a heartfelt tribute, Johnson dedicated the film to the late Robin Williams, whose iconic performance in the 1995 original laid the foundation for the global franchise. Johnson noted that portraying Dr. Smolder Bravestone has been an "absolute honor," adding that his performance was carried out in Williams' spirit with "deepest respect, love, and joy."

Reuniting the Creative Team

The film reunites Johnson with director and writer Jake Kasdan, whom he described as both a friend and collaborator. He also acknowledged producers Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, crediting the production team for steering the franchise's continued success. (ANI)

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