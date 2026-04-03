NDA 2026 Preparation: Smart 7-Day Strategy To Maximise Your Score

NDA Exam 2026 is on April 12. Use a smart 7-day plan focusing on revision, practice, and mock tests. Strengthen concepts, target weak areas, and avoid new topics to maximise your score.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the NDA and NA (I) exam on April 12, 2026. This is the crucial period where a solid strategy can make all the difference. If you feel your preparation is lacking, don't panic. Just make sure you use the next 7 days in the smartest way possible.

This is not the time to start new topics. The golden rule now is to strengthen what you've already studied. Revise constantly, solve questions, and test yourself with mock tests. These three things can get you a good score even in this short time.

The NDA paper is for a total of 900 marks-300 for Maths and 600 for GAT. But remember, you don't have to attempt every question. A smart candidate only attempts questions they are confident about. The cutoff is usually around 360-370, so keep your target clear.

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Day 1-2: Fast-track full syllabus revision. In the first two days, quickly go over the entire syllabus. Refresh your memory of Maths formulas, English grammar rules, and basic GAT concepts. This is also the time to identify your weak topics.

Day 3-4: Practice + Previous Year's Questions. Now, don't just read; start practicing by writing. Solve 50-60 Maths problems daily and work on old GAT papers. This will help you understand the paper pattern and question level.

Day 5: Full Mock Test and Analysis. Sit for a full-length paper under timed conditions. After that, the most important task is to analyse your mistakes. See where you wasted time and which questions you got wrong.

Day 6: Focus on weak areas. Now, work only on your weaknesses. Whether it's a chapter in Maths or a grammar rule in English, make sure you clear it up.

Day 7: Light revision + Mindset. Don't take too much pressure on the last day. Just do a light revision, look over formulas, and prepare yourself mentally. A good night's sleep will decide your performance.

Maths is your game-changer. Revise formulas daily and practice. But remember, don't waste time on very difficult questions. Attempt only the ones you know. English is a scoring section.

Learn new words daily, focus on grammar, and practice error detection. Doing a little bit every day makes a big difference. GAT is vast, so be smart. Focus on Science basics (9th-10th level), the Freedom Struggle in History, important Geography topics, and Current Affairs. Instead of reading everything, choose and read the important stuff.

Mock tests give you a real exam-like experience. Try to take at least 2-3 full tests in these 7 days. Analysing your performance after each test is the real game-changer.

Don't rush through the paper. Attempt the easy questions first and leave the difficult ones for later. Remember, there's negative marking for wrong answers. Cracking the NDA is tough, but it's definitely possible with the right strategy. If you study smartly in these 7 days, you can improve your score significantly.

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