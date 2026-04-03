From Near-Dropout To Doctor: How Punjab CM Helped Student Satnam Kaur

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during his visit to Fazilka, shared the heartwarming story of Satnam Kaur, a talented girl from Dona Nanka village who overcame financial struggles to become a Veterinary Doctor. Satnam Kaur's journey is truly inspiring - she topped her class in 5th grade with 446 out of 450 marks, but was on the verge of dropping out due to financial constraints.

Discovering a 'Gem' in a Newspaper

Speaking to the public, Mann said, "I read a newspaper while I was in Mohali. I have a habit of reading newspapers early in the morning; I read all of them. I read about a girl who stood first in the fifth-grade exams in Punjab. She is from the village of Donna Nanka in the Fazilka district. I thought to myself, 'I am free today, let's go there.'"

He recalled arranging her journey personally: "I told my driver, 'Get the car ready and drive fast via Bathinda, Malout, and Fazilka.' We got the journalist's contact number from the newspaper 'Ajit.' He told me, 'Come, I will go with you too.' The girl scored 446 out of 450 marks. When I arrived, her family said they couldn't afford to educate her further and that she would have to do daily wage labour."

The Chief Minister continued, "At that time, I was an artist, not in politics. I spoke to my friends in America and Canada who used to spend a lakh on firecrackers in Diwali, and told them, 'Reduce your firecracker budget by 50,000 rupees each this Diwali. There is a very poor girl who wants to study. I saw in her eyes that with a little support, she could fly very far.'"

From Aspiring Student to Veterinary Doctor

Recognising her potential, CM Mann sponsored her education, and she went on to complete her higher studies at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Punjab. Recently, she secured a government job as a Veterinary Doctor, and CM Mann handed over her appointment letter.

"We sponsored that girl and got her admitted to Baru Sahib Academy. Today, she has become a doctor. I want to introduce her to you: Dr. Satnam Kaur. She completed her Veterinary degree from GADVASU and became a doctor," he continued. Recently, Satnam Kaur received a government job as a veterinary doctor, and CM Mann personally handed her the appointment letter.

Recognising the Role of Educators

He even recalled the girl's headmaster back in school, Lovepreet Singh, saying, "Her headmaster, Lovepreet Singh, who taught her back then, is also with us."

Praising the teacher, he added, "Lovepreet and his wife used to contribute 2,000 rupees each from their salaries to improve the school. This headmaster has even received the President's Award. Real work is educating children and making them doctors. If she hadn't received support at the right time, she might have been left behind like many others." CM Mann's story highlights the importance of timely support and opportunities in shaping one's future.

The Punjab CM also inaugurated several development projects related to the power department and addressed the public. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)