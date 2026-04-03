SBU Exposes Draft Evasion Scheme In Cherkasy Involving Doctors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the SBU, the suspects offered military-age men fake inpatient treatment and medical certificates falsely declaring poor health in exchange for payments starting from $4,000, Ukrinform reports.

Case materials indicate that the scheme was organized by the head of a regional branch of a nationwide medical company.

He involved six additional participants in the operation, including doctors of various specializations and emergency medical workers.

Investigators established that the perpetrators arranged fictitious hospitalizations through staged emergency calls to the 103 hotline.

In such cases, specific ambulance crews would respond to the call and, on paper, arrange for the individual to be admitted for treatment at a medical center.

Subsequently, doctors in specialized departments falsified test results and medical examinations to prepare documents confirming serious illnesses.

These documents were then used to obtain official exemptions from military service for the clients.

SBU officers detained the organizer while he was receiving part of a bribe from a client.

Law enforcement officer in Zaporizhzhia exposed for running 'business' helping deserters, draft dodgers

Searches conducted at the suspects' workplaces and residences uncovered draft records, medical documentation, and smartphones containing evidence of illegal activities.

SBU investigators have notified all participants of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations by a group acting in prior conspiracy), Part 2 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence), and Part 3 of Article 358 (forgery and use of forged documents committed by a group in prior conspiracy).

Two suspects are already in custody, while a decision is pending on pre-trial detention measures for the others.

The suspects face up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

First photo is illustrative