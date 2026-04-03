Ukrainian Startups Receive EUR 12M Under Seeds Of Bravery Initiative

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past two-and-a-half years, the international Seeds of Bravery initiative supported 318 Ukrainian tech startups with a total of EUR 12 million, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

"Seeds of Bravery was launched on December 20, 2023, to support Ukrainian technology businesses during the war. After two-and-a-half years of operation, the project is now coming to an end. During this time, 318 startups received funding, found European partners, and scaled their products to new markets," the statement said.

The total amount of funding attracted by Ukrainian businesses under the project reached EUR 12 million.

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Ukrainian innovators attended 34 international conferences and gained access to 61 coworking spaces across Europe. More than 600 meetings with potential clients were organized, reaching 2,430 European investors and corporations. In addition, 236 researchers completed entrepreneurial programs, with one-fifth of them already launching their own tech projects. Another 100 women entrepreneurs strengthened their leadership skills through the FEL program.

The project was implemented by a large consortium of partners from Ukraine and the EU, including FundingBox, Ukrainian Startup Fund (USF), CyberInnovate, INNOV8, EIT Health, Plug and Play, Aalto University, and many other accelerators and hubs.

Seeds of Bravery is a EUR 20 million initiative funded by the European Union to systematically develop Ukraine's deep tech industry.

Photo: Seeds of Bravery, Facebook