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Collaborative Robot Laser Welding System + 6Kw Laser Source Engineered For 6Mm Plate Welding
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- KEYGREE GROUP CO., LTD. – The Partner in Advanced Welding Automation
6mm Plate Welding: The Automation Gap
Arc welding is too slow and causes distortion. High-power laser systems are costly and inflexible. Skilled welders are in short supply.
The Solution: Collaborative Robot + 6kW Laser + Digital Wire Feeder
KEYGREE's fully integrated system combines a 6-axis collaborative robot, a 6kW fiber laser source, and a digital wire feeder (0.8–1.6mm) - with all welding parameters controlled through the wire feeder interface.
What It Delivers:
Single-pass penetration on 6mm carbon and stainless steel
repeatability for consistent weld quality
No safety fencing required - saves 30–40% floor space
Hand-guiding programming - new operators productive in hours
KEYGREE – Your Global Partner for Laser Welding Automation
CompanyKEYGREE GROUP CO., LTD.
SpecializationAdvanced welding equipment and automation solutions
Global ReachExporting to over 50 countries across Europe, Americas, Asia, Africa, and Oceania
Service CommitmentRemote technical support, on-site training options, and fast spare parts delivery
Quality StandardsCE, ISO, and other international certifications
Global Service Cases – Solving Real Problems Worldwide
Case 1: Germany – Precision Fabrication for Construction Equipment
Customer: Mid-sized German fabrication company specializing in attachments for excavators and loaders
Challenge:
Manual welding of 6mm Hardox wear plates was slow and inconsistent
Skilled welders in short supply across the region
Thermal distortion from arc welding affected final assembly fit-up
German quality standards demanded zero-defect production
KEYGREE Solution:
6kW collaborative laser welding system with hand-guiding programming
1.0mm wire feeder integration for precise Hardox-compatible filler metal
Parameter memory storing certified WPS for repeatability
Remote support from KEYGREE's European technical partners
Results:
Welding time reduced by 65% – from 12 minutes to 4 minutes per part
Thermal distortion virtually eliminated – assembly fit-up improved
New operators productive after 4 hours of training
ROI achieved in 10 months
"The KEYGREE team provided excellent remote support during installation and training." – Production Manager, Germany
Case 2: USA – Agricultural Equipment Manufacturer Scaling Production
Customer: Major agricultural machinery manufacturer in the Midwest, producing harvesters and tillage equipment
Challenge:
Aging welding workforce – 40% of welders approaching retirement within 5 years
Young workers unwilling to perform manual welding
Production targets increasing by 20% annually
Frequent model changeovers with short production runs
KEYGREE Solution:
3 collaborative laser welding cells with 6kW power each
Hand-guiding programming enabling quick changeovers
1.0mm wire capability for both carbon steel and stainless applications
KEYGREE on-site training for 12 operators and maintenance staff
Remote diagnostics for minimal downtime
Results:
Production increased 35% without adding headcount
Changeover time reduced from 3 hours to 25 minutes
New hires productive after 2 days of training
Weld consistency improved – rework reduced by 70%
"KEYGREE's training program was exceptional – our team was confident within days." – Manufacturing Engineer, USA
Case 3: Japan – Precision Components for Railway Systems
Customer: Tier 1 railway supplier in Japan, manufacturing 6mm stainless steel components for Shinkansen trains
Challenge:
TIG welding of 6mm stainless required multiple passes and post-weld grinding
Heat input causing distortion affecting precision tolerances
Customer required full traceability of weld parameters
Aesthetic weld appearance demanded for visible components
KEYGREE Solution:
6kW laser welding system with precision
Digital wire feeder with 1.0mm stainless steel wire
Data logging module for complete parameter traceability
Collaborative robot design fitting into existing production layout without major reconfiguration
KEYGREE technical specialists provided on-site commissioning and operator training
Results:
Single-pass welding achieved on 6mm stainless – no multi-pass required
Welding speed increased 4× compared to TIG
HAZ reduced to – distortion virtually eliminated
Mirror-finish welds achieved – post-weld grinding eliminated
Passed customer audit with complete parameter traceability
"The KEYGREE system exceeded our quality expectations. The data logging feature was crucial for our certification." – Quality Manager, Japan
Case 4: Brazil – Pressure Vessel Manufacturer Meeting ASME Standards
Customer: Brazilian pressure vessel fabricator serving oil and gas, chemical, and food processing industries
Challenge:
Multi-pass arc welding on 6mm carbon steel vessels was time-consuming
Meeting ASME Section IX requirements demanded documented, consistent weld quality
Skilled welders in short supply across the region
Distortion from arc welding affecting final vessel dimensions
KEYGREE Solution:
6kW collaborative laser welding system with single-pass capability
1.0mm wire feeder for filler additions where required
Parameter memory locking certified WPS settings
Data logging option for complete weld documentation
Remote technical support from KEYGREE's Latin America service network
Results:
Welding time reduced by 60% compared to multi-pass GMAW
Distortion virtually eliminated – vessel dimensions consistently within tolerance
All welds passed RT and UT inspection first time
Successfully passed ASME audit with full parameter traceability
ROI achieved in 8 months
"KEYGREE's support team was responsive and knowledgeable. They helped us navigate the certification process smoothly." – Production Director, Brazil
Case 5: Vietnam – Metal Furniture Exporter Expanding to EU Markets
Customer: Vietnamese metal furniture manufacturer exporting to Europe, specializing in office and outdoor furniture
Challenge:
EU customers demanding higher quality standards and aesthetic welds
High product mix with frequent design changes
Manual welding quality inconsistent – high rework rates
Limited space for automation in existing factory
KEYGREE Solution:
6kW collaborative laser welding system – compact footprint, no fencing required
Hand-guiding programming for rapid new product setup
1.0mm wire capability for both structural and cosmetic welds
Parameter memory storing settings for recurring products
KEYGREE on-site training for 8 operators
Results:
Weld quality consistency achieved – rework reduced by 65%
Changeover time reduced from hours to under 15 minutes
EU customer audits passed with zero non-conformances
Export orders increased 40% in first year after installation
New product lines introduced without hiring additional welders
"The hand-guiding programming is so intuitive – we can train new staff in hours, not weeks." – Factory Manager, Vietnam
Case 6: UAE – Structural Steel Fabricator Serving Construction Industry
Customer: Structural steel fabricator in Dubai, providing components for commercial and infrastructure projects
Challenge:
High-volume production of 6mm steel components for building construction
Tight project deadlines demanding faster fabrication
Quality requirements for Dubai Building Code compliance
Harsh environment requiring robust equipment
KEYGREE Solution:
Two 6kW collaborative laser welding systems operating in parallel
1.0mm wire feeder optimized for structural steel applications
Parameter memory storing settings for common joint types
Remote diagnostics for minimal downtime
Extended warranty package for hot climate operation
Results:
Production capacity increased 3× without adding floor space
Welding speed: 1.2 m/min on 6mm fillet welds
Quality compliance achieved for all Dubai Building Code requirements
Zero unplanned downtime in first 6 months of operation
"The KEYGREE systems have been rock-solid in our environment. The remote diagnostics saved us during a critical project deadline." – Operations Director, UAE
Case 7: South Africa – Mining Equipment Repair and Manufacturing
Customer: Mining equipment manufacturer and repair facility serving African mining operations
Challenge:
Heavy wear parts requiring frequent repair and fabrication
6mm to 20mm mixed thickness work
Remote locations – equipment reliability critical
Limited skilled welders available at mine sites
KEYGREE Solution:
6kW collaborative laser welding system with multi-pass capability for thicker sections
1.0mm wire feeder for consistent repair welds
Hand-guiding programming enabling on-site operators to create repair programs
Mobile training package – KEYGREE trainer traveled to site for 1-week intensive program
Spare parts kit included for remote location support
Results:
Repair time reduced by 50% compared to manual arc welding
Weld quality improved – repair lifespan extended 3×
On-site operators competent after 1 week of training
Mine sites now performing repairs that previously required factory return
"KEYGREE's mobile training was a game-changer. Our team can now handle complex repairs independently." – Maintenance Manager, South Africa
Case 8: Italy – Architectural Metalwork for High-End Projects
Customer: Italian architectural metalwork company specializing in stainless steel features for luxury hotels and commercial spaces
Challenge:
Aesthetic welds required for visible architectural elements
6mm stainless steel plates and tubes used in railings, facades, and sculptures
TIG welding too slow for production schedules
Grinding and polishing post-weld labor intensive and expensive
KEYGREE Solution:
6kW laser welding system with precise power control for thin-to-thick transitions
1.0mm stainless wire for consistent color match
Pulse welding capability for heat-sensitive applications
Collaborative robot enabling complex 3D weld paths on artistic pieces
Results:
Welding speed increased 5× compared to TIG
Mirror-finish welds achieved – grinding and polishing reduced by 80%
Able to take on complex sculptural projects previously impossible
New design possibilities opened – thinner sections, more intricate geometries
"The weld quality is exceptional. Our clients are amazed at the clean, consistent finish." – Creative Director, Italy
Case 9: Indonesia – Shipbuilding and Marine Fabrication
Customer: Indonesian shipyard building workboats, fishing vessels, and offshore support vessels
Challenge:
6mm steel plates used extensively in hull and superstructure fabrication
Marine environment requiring consistent, defect-free welds
Skilled welders in short supply across the region
Large components difficult to position for manual welding
KEYGREE Solution:
Mobile collaborative laser welding system – can be moved to large components
6kW power for single-pass welding on 6mm marine grade steel
1.0mm wire feeder with marine-compatible filler
Extended reach robot covering large work areas
Marine coating compatibility tested for corrosion resistance
Results:
Welding time reduced by 55% compared to manual arc welding
Weld quality improved – defect rate reduced by 70%
Able to weld in position with less operator fatigue
Marine coating adhesion tests passed with excellent results
"Being able to bring the robot to the work instead of moving massive components saved us weeks of production time." – Production Manager, Indonesia
Case 10: Poland – Automotive Component Supplier
Customer: Polish automotive supplier manufacturing chassis components for European car manufacturers
Challenge:
High-volume production of 6mm steel brackets and mounting plates
Automotive quality standards requiring zero defects
Just-in-time delivery demanding reliable, consistent production
Frequent design changes from customers
KEYGREE Solution:
Two 6kW collaborative laser welding cells with automated part fixturing
1.0mm wire feeder for consistent filler addition
Parameter memory for instant changeover between 20+ part numbers
Data logging for full production traceability
24/7 remote monitoring and support
Results:
Production output increased 200% with same floor space
Defect rate reduced to <0.5% – well below customer requirements
Changeover time: under 5 minutes between part numbers
IATF 16949 audit passed with zero non-conformances
*"The KEYGREE systems have been running 24/5 for 18 months with minimal downtime. The remote monitoring gives us peace of mind."* – Plant Manager, Poland
How KEYGREE Solves Your 6mm Welding Challenges
Your ChallengeHow We Solve It
Welding 6mm plates efficiently6kW laser – single-pass penetration, no bevel or multi-pass needed
1.0mm wire feeding requiredDigital wire feeder with precise control integrated into system
Limited floor spaceCollaborative robot – no safety fencing, saves 30-40% space
Skilled welder shortageHand-guiding programming – new operators productive in hours
High quality precision, HAZ < 0.1mm, aesthetic welds
Frequent changeoversParameter memory + rapid programming – changeover time reduced 70-80%
Quality traceability neededOptional data logging for audit compliance
Global operationWorldwide service network, remote support, fast spare parts delivery
Language barriersMultilingual documentation and support available
Technical Specifications – KEYGREE Collaborative Laser Welding System
ParameterSpecification
Laser power6kW fiber laser (KEYGREE integrated laser source)
Applicable thickness (single pass)≤6mm carbon steel / stainless steel (thicker with multi-pass)
Robot axes6-axis collaborative robot
Wire feederKEYGREE digital control, compatible with 1.0mm wire optional)
Integrated control parametersLaser power, wire feed speed, welding speed, Arc Start, Arc End, Slope Up/Down, Burn Back
Safety standardISO/TS 15066 (collaborative operation)
Programming methodsHand-guiding / Offline programming
FootprintApproximately 2.5m × 2.5m (no fencing required)
MaterialsCarbon steel, stainless steel, galvanized steel, Hardox, and more
Input power380V / 400V / 480V 3-phase (configurable for your region)
CoolingIntegrated chiller system
LanguagesMultilingual HMI available
Global Service and Support – Wherever You Are
RegionService Capability
EuropeTrained service partners in Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain; spare parts warehouse in Rotterdam
North AmericaService partners in USA and Mexico; technical support available in multiple time zones
South AmericaService hub in Brazil covering Latin America
AsiaRegional headquarters in China; service partners in Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand
Middle East & AfricaService partners in UAE and South Africa covering region
OceaniaService partners in Australia and New Zealand
KEYGREE Service Commitment:
Remote technical support available in multiple languages
Video-guided troubleshooting for quick resolution
Spare parts shipped within 48 hours to most locations
On-site training and commissioning available
Extended warranties and service contracts offered
Certifications & Compliance
StandardRelevance
ISO/TS 15066Collaborative robot safety – enables human-robot collaboration without fencing
ISO 10218-1Robot safety requirements
IEC 60974-1/-5Welding equipment safety standards
CE certificationAvailable for all system components
UKCA certificationAvailable for UK market
UL/CSA optionsAvailable for North American market (upon request)
Laser safety Class 1Fully enclosed laser-safe work cell option available
Real Results – Quantified Benefits Across Industries
IndustryLocationMaterial/ThicknessEfficiency GainRework ReductionROI
Construction EquipmentGermany6mm Hardox300%75%10 months
Agricultural MachineryUSA6mm structural steel250%80%8 months
Railway ComponentsJapan6mm stainless steel400%90%12 months
Pressure VesselsBrazil6mm carbon steel250%70%8 months
Metal FurnitureVietnam4-6mm tube/plate200%65%7 months
Structural SteelUAE6mm steel sections300%70%9 months
Mining EquipmentSouth Africa6-20mm mixed200%60%11 months
Architectural MetalworkItaly6mm stainless400%80%10 months
ShipbuildingIndonesia6mm marine steel250%70%12 months
AutomotivePoland6mm chassis parts300%95%6 months
Take Action Today – Contact KEYGREE for Your 6mm Welding Solution
Whether you are in:
Europe seeking precision German-quality fabrication
North America facing welder shortages
Asia scaling production for export markets
South America meeting international quality standards
Middle East delivering on tight construction deadlines
Africa supporting mining operations remotely
Oceania expanding manufacturing capabilities
Anywhere in the world needing efficient 6mm plate welding
KEYGREE offers:
✅ Free weld tests – Send us your samples for process verification
✅ Remote video demonstrations – See the system in action
✅ ROI analysis customized to your production volumes
✅ Local service support in major markets worldwide
✅ Multilingual documentation and support
KEYGREE GROUP CO., LTD.
Website:
*Collaborative Robot + 6kW Laser + Digital Wire Feeder – Optimized for 6mm Plate Welding.*
KEYGREE – Powering Your Welding Automation Worldwide
6mm Plate Welding: The Automation Gap
Arc welding is too slow and causes distortion. High-power laser systems are costly and inflexible. Skilled welders are in short supply.
The Solution: Collaborative Robot + 6kW Laser + Digital Wire Feeder
KEYGREE's fully integrated system combines a 6-axis collaborative robot, a 6kW fiber laser source, and a digital wire feeder (0.8–1.6mm) - with all welding parameters controlled through the wire feeder interface.
What It Delivers:
Single-pass penetration on 6mm carbon and stainless steel
repeatability for consistent weld quality
No safety fencing required - saves 30–40% floor space
Hand-guiding programming - new operators productive in hours
KEYGREE – Your Global Partner for Laser Welding Automation
CompanyKEYGREE GROUP CO., LTD.
SpecializationAdvanced welding equipment and automation solutions
Global ReachExporting to over 50 countries across Europe, Americas, Asia, Africa, and Oceania
Service CommitmentRemote technical support, on-site training options, and fast spare parts delivery
Quality StandardsCE, ISO, and other international certifications
Global Service Cases – Solving Real Problems Worldwide
Case 1: Germany – Precision Fabrication for Construction Equipment
Customer: Mid-sized German fabrication company specializing in attachments for excavators and loaders
Challenge:
Manual welding of 6mm Hardox wear plates was slow and inconsistent
Skilled welders in short supply across the region
Thermal distortion from arc welding affected final assembly fit-up
German quality standards demanded zero-defect production
KEYGREE Solution:
6kW collaborative laser welding system with hand-guiding programming
1.0mm wire feeder integration for precise Hardox-compatible filler metal
Parameter memory storing certified WPS for repeatability
Remote support from KEYGREE's European technical partners
Results:
Welding time reduced by 65% – from 12 minutes to 4 minutes per part
Thermal distortion virtually eliminated – assembly fit-up improved
New operators productive after 4 hours of training
ROI achieved in 10 months
"The KEYGREE team provided excellent remote support during installation and training." – Production Manager, Germany
Case 2: USA – Agricultural Equipment Manufacturer Scaling Production
Customer: Major agricultural machinery manufacturer in the Midwest, producing harvesters and tillage equipment
Challenge:
Aging welding workforce – 40% of welders approaching retirement within 5 years
Young workers unwilling to perform manual welding
Production targets increasing by 20% annually
Frequent model changeovers with short production runs
KEYGREE Solution:
3 collaborative laser welding cells with 6kW power each
Hand-guiding programming enabling quick changeovers
1.0mm wire capability for both carbon steel and stainless applications
KEYGREE on-site training for 12 operators and maintenance staff
Remote diagnostics for minimal downtime
Results:
Production increased 35% without adding headcount
Changeover time reduced from 3 hours to 25 minutes
New hires productive after 2 days of training
Weld consistency improved – rework reduced by 70%
"KEYGREE's training program was exceptional – our team was confident within days." – Manufacturing Engineer, USA
Case 3: Japan – Precision Components for Railway Systems
Customer: Tier 1 railway supplier in Japan, manufacturing 6mm stainless steel components for Shinkansen trains
Challenge:
TIG welding of 6mm stainless required multiple passes and post-weld grinding
Heat input causing distortion affecting precision tolerances
Customer required full traceability of weld parameters
Aesthetic weld appearance demanded for visible components
KEYGREE Solution:
6kW laser welding system with precision
Digital wire feeder with 1.0mm stainless steel wire
Data logging module for complete parameter traceability
Collaborative robot design fitting into existing production layout without major reconfiguration
KEYGREE technical specialists provided on-site commissioning and operator training
Results:
Single-pass welding achieved on 6mm stainless – no multi-pass required
Welding speed increased 4× compared to TIG
HAZ reduced to – distortion virtually eliminated
Mirror-finish welds achieved – post-weld grinding eliminated
Passed customer audit with complete parameter traceability
"The KEYGREE system exceeded our quality expectations. The data logging feature was crucial for our certification." – Quality Manager, Japan
Case 4: Brazil – Pressure Vessel Manufacturer Meeting ASME Standards
Customer: Brazilian pressure vessel fabricator serving oil and gas, chemical, and food processing industries
Challenge:
Multi-pass arc welding on 6mm carbon steel vessels was time-consuming
Meeting ASME Section IX requirements demanded documented, consistent weld quality
Skilled welders in short supply across the region
Distortion from arc welding affecting final vessel dimensions
KEYGREE Solution:
6kW collaborative laser welding system with single-pass capability
1.0mm wire feeder for filler additions where required
Parameter memory locking certified WPS settings
Data logging option for complete weld documentation
Remote technical support from KEYGREE's Latin America service network
Results:
Welding time reduced by 60% compared to multi-pass GMAW
Distortion virtually eliminated – vessel dimensions consistently within tolerance
All welds passed RT and UT inspection first time
Successfully passed ASME audit with full parameter traceability
ROI achieved in 8 months
"KEYGREE's support team was responsive and knowledgeable. They helped us navigate the certification process smoothly." – Production Director, Brazil
Case 5: Vietnam – Metal Furniture Exporter Expanding to EU Markets
Customer: Vietnamese metal furniture manufacturer exporting to Europe, specializing in office and outdoor furniture
Challenge:
EU customers demanding higher quality standards and aesthetic welds
High product mix with frequent design changes
Manual welding quality inconsistent – high rework rates
Limited space for automation in existing factory
KEYGREE Solution:
6kW collaborative laser welding system – compact footprint, no fencing required
Hand-guiding programming for rapid new product setup
1.0mm wire capability for both structural and cosmetic welds
Parameter memory storing settings for recurring products
KEYGREE on-site training for 8 operators
Results:
Weld quality consistency achieved – rework reduced by 65%
Changeover time reduced from hours to under 15 minutes
EU customer audits passed with zero non-conformances
Export orders increased 40% in first year after installation
New product lines introduced without hiring additional welders
"The hand-guiding programming is so intuitive – we can train new staff in hours, not weeks." – Factory Manager, Vietnam
Case 6: UAE – Structural Steel Fabricator Serving Construction Industry
Customer: Structural steel fabricator in Dubai, providing components for commercial and infrastructure projects
Challenge:
High-volume production of 6mm steel components for building construction
Tight project deadlines demanding faster fabrication
Quality requirements for Dubai Building Code compliance
Harsh environment requiring robust equipment
KEYGREE Solution:
Two 6kW collaborative laser welding systems operating in parallel
1.0mm wire feeder optimized for structural steel applications
Parameter memory storing settings for common joint types
Remote diagnostics for minimal downtime
Extended warranty package for hot climate operation
Results:
Production capacity increased 3× without adding floor space
Welding speed: 1.2 m/min on 6mm fillet welds
Quality compliance achieved for all Dubai Building Code requirements
Zero unplanned downtime in first 6 months of operation
"The KEYGREE systems have been rock-solid in our environment. The remote diagnostics saved us during a critical project deadline." – Operations Director, UAE
Case 7: South Africa – Mining Equipment Repair and Manufacturing
Customer: Mining equipment manufacturer and repair facility serving African mining operations
Challenge:
Heavy wear parts requiring frequent repair and fabrication
6mm to 20mm mixed thickness work
Remote locations – equipment reliability critical
Limited skilled welders available at mine sites
KEYGREE Solution:
6kW collaborative laser welding system with multi-pass capability for thicker sections
1.0mm wire feeder for consistent repair welds
Hand-guiding programming enabling on-site operators to create repair programs
Mobile training package – KEYGREE trainer traveled to site for 1-week intensive program
Spare parts kit included for remote location support
Results:
Repair time reduced by 50% compared to manual arc welding
Weld quality improved – repair lifespan extended 3×
On-site operators competent after 1 week of training
Mine sites now performing repairs that previously required factory return
"KEYGREE's mobile training was a game-changer. Our team can now handle complex repairs independently." – Maintenance Manager, South Africa
Case 8: Italy – Architectural Metalwork for High-End Projects
Customer: Italian architectural metalwork company specializing in stainless steel features for luxury hotels and commercial spaces
Challenge:
Aesthetic welds required for visible architectural elements
6mm stainless steel plates and tubes used in railings, facades, and sculptures
TIG welding too slow for production schedules
Grinding and polishing post-weld labor intensive and expensive
KEYGREE Solution:
6kW laser welding system with precise power control for thin-to-thick transitions
1.0mm stainless wire for consistent color match
Pulse welding capability for heat-sensitive applications
Collaborative robot enabling complex 3D weld paths on artistic pieces
Results:
Welding speed increased 5× compared to TIG
Mirror-finish welds achieved – grinding and polishing reduced by 80%
Able to take on complex sculptural projects previously impossible
New design possibilities opened – thinner sections, more intricate geometries
"The weld quality is exceptional. Our clients are amazed at the clean, consistent finish." – Creative Director, Italy
Case 9: Indonesia – Shipbuilding and Marine Fabrication
Customer: Indonesian shipyard building workboats, fishing vessels, and offshore support vessels
Challenge:
6mm steel plates used extensively in hull and superstructure fabrication
Marine environment requiring consistent, defect-free welds
Skilled welders in short supply across the region
Large components difficult to position for manual welding
KEYGREE Solution:
Mobile collaborative laser welding system – can be moved to large components
6kW power for single-pass welding on 6mm marine grade steel
1.0mm wire feeder with marine-compatible filler
Extended reach robot covering large work areas
Marine coating compatibility tested for corrosion resistance
Results:
Welding time reduced by 55% compared to manual arc welding
Weld quality improved – defect rate reduced by 70%
Able to weld in position with less operator fatigue
Marine coating adhesion tests passed with excellent results
"Being able to bring the robot to the work instead of moving massive components saved us weeks of production time." – Production Manager, Indonesia
Case 10: Poland – Automotive Component Supplier
Customer: Polish automotive supplier manufacturing chassis components for European car manufacturers
Challenge:
High-volume production of 6mm steel brackets and mounting plates
Automotive quality standards requiring zero defects
Just-in-time delivery demanding reliable, consistent production
Frequent design changes from customers
KEYGREE Solution:
Two 6kW collaborative laser welding cells with automated part fixturing
1.0mm wire feeder for consistent filler addition
Parameter memory for instant changeover between 20+ part numbers
Data logging for full production traceability
24/7 remote monitoring and support
Results:
Production output increased 200% with same floor space
Defect rate reduced to <0.5% – well below customer requirements
Changeover time: under 5 minutes between part numbers
IATF 16949 audit passed with zero non-conformances
*"The KEYGREE systems have been running 24/5 for 18 months with minimal downtime. The remote monitoring gives us peace of mind."* – Plant Manager, Poland
How KEYGREE Solves Your 6mm Welding Challenges
Your ChallengeHow We Solve It
Welding 6mm plates efficiently6kW laser – single-pass penetration, no bevel or multi-pass needed
1.0mm wire feeding requiredDigital wire feeder with precise control integrated into system
Limited floor spaceCollaborative robot – no safety fencing, saves 30-40% space
Skilled welder shortageHand-guiding programming – new operators productive in hours
High quality precision, HAZ < 0.1mm, aesthetic welds
Frequent changeoversParameter memory + rapid programming – changeover time reduced 70-80%
Quality traceability neededOptional data logging for audit compliance
Global operationWorldwide service network, remote support, fast spare parts delivery
Language barriersMultilingual documentation and support available
Technical Specifications – KEYGREE Collaborative Laser Welding System
ParameterSpecification
Laser power6kW fiber laser (KEYGREE integrated laser source)
Applicable thickness (single pass)≤6mm carbon steel / stainless steel (thicker with multi-pass)
Robot axes6-axis collaborative robot
Wire feederKEYGREE digital control, compatible with 1.0mm wire optional)
Integrated control parametersLaser power, wire feed speed, welding speed, Arc Start, Arc End, Slope Up/Down, Burn Back
Safety standardISO/TS 15066 (collaborative operation)
Programming methodsHand-guiding / Offline programming
FootprintApproximately 2.5m × 2.5m (no fencing required)
MaterialsCarbon steel, stainless steel, galvanized steel, Hardox, and more
Input power380V / 400V / 480V 3-phase (configurable for your region)
CoolingIntegrated chiller system
LanguagesMultilingual HMI available
Global Service and Support – Wherever You Are
RegionService Capability
EuropeTrained service partners in Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain; spare parts warehouse in Rotterdam
North AmericaService partners in USA and Mexico; technical support available in multiple time zones
South AmericaService hub in Brazil covering Latin America
AsiaRegional headquarters in China; service partners in Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand
Middle East & AfricaService partners in UAE and South Africa covering region
OceaniaService partners in Australia and New Zealand
KEYGREE Service Commitment:
Remote technical support available in multiple languages
Video-guided troubleshooting for quick resolution
Spare parts shipped within 48 hours to most locations
On-site training and commissioning available
Extended warranties and service contracts offered
Certifications & Compliance
StandardRelevance
ISO/TS 15066Collaborative robot safety – enables human-robot collaboration without fencing
ISO 10218-1Robot safety requirements
IEC 60974-1/-5Welding equipment safety standards
CE certificationAvailable for all system components
UKCA certificationAvailable for UK market
UL/CSA optionsAvailable for North American market (upon request)
Laser safety Class 1Fully enclosed laser-safe work cell option available
Real Results – Quantified Benefits Across Industries
IndustryLocationMaterial/ThicknessEfficiency GainRework ReductionROI
Construction EquipmentGermany6mm Hardox300%75%10 months
Agricultural MachineryUSA6mm structural steel250%80%8 months
Railway ComponentsJapan6mm stainless steel400%90%12 months
Pressure VesselsBrazil6mm carbon steel250%70%8 months
Metal FurnitureVietnam4-6mm tube/plate200%65%7 months
Structural SteelUAE6mm steel sections300%70%9 months
Mining EquipmentSouth Africa6-20mm mixed200%60%11 months
Architectural MetalworkItaly6mm stainless400%80%10 months
ShipbuildingIndonesia6mm marine steel250%70%12 months
AutomotivePoland6mm chassis parts300%95%6 months
Take Action Today – Contact KEYGREE for Your 6mm Welding Solution
Whether you are in:
Europe seeking precision German-quality fabrication
North America facing welder shortages
Asia scaling production for export markets
South America meeting international quality standards
Middle East delivering on tight construction deadlines
Africa supporting mining operations remotely
Oceania expanding manufacturing capabilities
Anywhere in the world needing efficient 6mm plate welding
KEYGREE offers:
✅ Free weld tests – Send us your samples for process verification
✅ Remote video demonstrations – See the system in action
✅ ROI analysis customized to your production volumes
✅ Local service support in major markets worldwide
✅ Multilingual documentation and support
KEYGREE GROUP CO., LTD.
Website:
*Collaborative Robot + 6kW Laser + Digital Wire Feeder – Optimized for 6mm Plate Welding.*
KEYGREE – Powering Your Welding Automation Worldwide
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