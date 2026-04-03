403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Silicon Valley Hair Institute Announces New Content On Beard Transplantation Using Modern Technology
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, at , is proud to announce new content focused on beard transplants. Some men may need assistance to achieve a thick, manly beard. The ARTAS® hair transplant system is one option, not just for facial hair but for hair on the top of one's head. Modern robotic technology makes hair transplantation easier, and more effective, than it used to be.
"Lots of men have decided they want to sport a thick, manly beard. In fact, beard transplants have increased by over eighty percent throughout the world,” stated Dr. Miguel Canales, founder of Silicon Valley Hair Institute. "And the ARTAS hair transplant system can do beard as well as top-of-the-head implants. I welcome any man into my office for a confidential consultation either for his hair on his head or his beard.”
Bay Area citizens in cities such as San Mateo and Palo Alto can review the new content on a beard transplant procedure at thick-beautiful- beards -are-embedded-in-masculine-lore/. Silicon Valley Hair Institute was founded by Dr. Miguel Canales. Dr. Canales is also the lead surgeon for ARTAS® hair transplant surgery at the clinic. The clinic provides hair restoration surgery and treatments for men and women in the Bay Area, with a special focus on San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose. The clinic helps address problems such as female hair loss, male pattern baldness, thin or non-existent eyebrows, pubic hair loss, and thin or patchy beards.
The advanced ARTAS® hair transplant robot ( ) can be used for many of the surgeries Dr. Canales conducts. Beard transplants have become increasingly popular, but part of the process is to determine whether a man is a good candidate for the procedure. New hair growth may also vary among individuals. The appearance of new hair follicles may take up to four months, with final results seen around a year later. Dr. Miguel Canales may use the ARTAS® robotic hair transplant robot for a beard transplant artas/. The final hair density cannot be determined, but patients are encouraged to follow post-operative care practices to improve the success of their beard transplant. Updated information on beard transplant can be found at beard-transplant/.
Northern California has a reputation for being a competitive business region. Indeed, males who live and work in the Bay Area might make an added effort to project themselves as leaders. The stereotype that a big bushy beard means masculinity is, ironically, as true today as it was years ago.
ABOUT SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute ( ) is led by top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales. It is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales offers both FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant) and FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) procedures. The clinic specializes in hair loss and restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula. Areas served include Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo Park, Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.
"Lots of men have decided they want to sport a thick, manly beard. In fact, beard transplants have increased by over eighty percent throughout the world,” stated Dr. Miguel Canales, founder of Silicon Valley Hair Institute. "And the ARTAS hair transplant system can do beard as well as top-of-the-head implants. I welcome any man into my office for a confidential consultation either for his hair on his head or his beard.”
Bay Area citizens in cities such as San Mateo and Palo Alto can review the new content on a beard transplant procedure at thick-beautiful- beards -are-embedded-in-masculine-lore/. Silicon Valley Hair Institute was founded by Dr. Miguel Canales. Dr. Canales is also the lead surgeon for ARTAS® hair transplant surgery at the clinic. The clinic provides hair restoration surgery and treatments for men and women in the Bay Area, with a special focus on San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose. The clinic helps address problems such as female hair loss, male pattern baldness, thin or non-existent eyebrows, pubic hair loss, and thin or patchy beards.
The advanced ARTAS® hair transplant robot ( ) can be used for many of the surgeries Dr. Canales conducts. Beard transplants have become increasingly popular, but part of the process is to determine whether a man is a good candidate for the procedure. New hair growth may also vary among individuals. The appearance of new hair follicles may take up to four months, with final results seen around a year later. Dr. Miguel Canales may use the ARTAS® robotic hair transplant robot for a beard transplant artas/. The final hair density cannot be determined, but patients are encouraged to follow post-operative care practices to improve the success of their beard transplant. Updated information on beard transplant can be found at beard-transplant/.
Northern California has a reputation for being a competitive business region. Indeed, males who live and work in the Bay Area might make an added effort to project themselves as leaders. The stereotype that a big bushy beard means masculinity is, ironically, as true today as it was years ago.
ABOUT SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute ( ) is led by top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales. It is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales offers both FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant) and FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) procedures. The clinic specializes in hair loss and restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula. Areas served include Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo Park, Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment