IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Fined, Handed Demerit Point For Code Of Conduct Breach

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 3 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Abhishek Sharma received a 25 per cent match-fee fine and a demerit following a Code of Conduct breach during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The match referee deemed Abhishek to have breached Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which covers "the use of words commonly known and understood to be offensive, obscene and/or profane (in any language) and which can be heard by the spectators and/or the viewing public whether by way of the stump-microphone or otherwise. This conduct may include, for example, swearing in frustration at one's own play or fortune."

"Abhishek Sharma, All-rounder, Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday," IPL said in a statement.

Abhishek has accepted the punishment from the IPL and accepted the sanctions. "He admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," read the statement from the IPL.

Abhishek soared back to form in the match, scoring 48 runs off 21 balls, courtesy of four sixes and as many boundaries. In the process, he entered the history books by becoming the first Indian to hit 100 sixes in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SRH produced a complete, all-round performance to secure a resounding 65-run victory over the KKR at the Eden Gardens.

SRH posted a mammoth 226 for 8 before their disciplined bowling attack dismantled the hosts for 161. Notably, this comprehensive triumph makes Sunrisers Hyderabad the first team this season to successfully defend a total, breaking the early tournament trend of chasing teams dominating the results.