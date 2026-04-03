403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Local Runner Set To Join Boston Marathon Quarter Century Club While Raising Funds For Project HOPE
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boston, MA, April 2, 2026 -- When Brett Gordon crosses the finish line at this year's Boston Marathon, he will achieve something only a small number of runners ever do, complete the race for the 25th consecutive time and earn a place in the prestigious Boston Marathon Quarter Century Club.
At 57 years old, Gordon is on the verge of joining an elite group of roughly 120 current runners worldwide who have reached this milestone. For Gordon, the moment is about far more than personal accomplishment. For the past 14 years, he has used the Boston Marathon as a platform to support Project HOPE, a Roxbury-based nonprofit helping women and families move out of poverty and toward long-term independence.
“This has never just been about running,” said Gordon, Vice Chair of Project HOPE's Board of Directors and captain of its marathon team.“It's about doing something meaningful and helping people in your own community.”
A Milestone Shaped by Resilience
Gordon's journey to his 25th Boston Marathon almost came to a halt last year when he suffered a partial tear of his Achilles. The injury required six months of rehabilitation and left real uncertainty about whether he would be able to return in time.
“I knew I had the heart, drive, and commitment to Project HOPE to make it back,” he said.“There were times I wasn't sure my body would cooperate. That's what makes this year even more meaningful.”
His path to running began later in life. In his early 30s, Gordon joined his sister-in-law while she was training for the Falmouth Road Race. When she was unable to run, he completed the race on his own, sparking a commitment that led him to train for his first marathon the following year.
What began as a personal challenge evolved into a decades-long effort to combine endurance running with charitable impact.
Gordon credits his wife, Abby, as a constant source of support throughout his journey, describing his marathon running and philanthropic work as a shared commitment grounded in their family's values and dedication to helping others.
Running to Break the Cycle of Homelessness and Poverty
Gordon has spent more than a decade running in support of Project HOPE, an organization that has been serving the Roxbury community since 1981.
Project HOPE provides shelter and comprehensive support services that help women and families rebuild their lives. Through job training, housing assistance, and access to childcare, the organization helps families move from crisis to stability.
“What makes Project HOPE so effective is that the impact is both immediate and lasting,” Gordon said.“With relatively modest support, you can help a family find housing, secure employment, and build a future.”
He emphasized that the work extends well beyond today.
“It's not just about helping someone in the moment,” he said.“It's about breaking the cycle of homelessness and poverty for that family and for future generations.”
Encouraging the Community to Get Involved
As Gordon prepares to reach this milestone, he hopes his journey encourages others to learn more about Project HOPE and support its work.
“I always tell people, go visit,” he said.“Go to 550 Dudley Street and see what's happening there. You'll understand very quickly the difference we're making every day.”
Supporters can learn more by visiting:
Or make a donation to the Project HOPE Marathon Team:
“Even a single contribution can help change someone's life,” Gordon said.“And when you help one family move forward, you're helping generations to come.”
At 57 years old, Gordon is on the verge of joining an elite group of roughly 120 current runners worldwide who have reached this milestone. For Gordon, the moment is about far more than personal accomplishment. For the past 14 years, he has used the Boston Marathon as a platform to support Project HOPE, a Roxbury-based nonprofit helping women and families move out of poverty and toward long-term independence.
“This has never just been about running,” said Gordon, Vice Chair of Project HOPE's Board of Directors and captain of its marathon team.“It's about doing something meaningful and helping people in your own community.”
A Milestone Shaped by Resilience
Gordon's journey to his 25th Boston Marathon almost came to a halt last year when he suffered a partial tear of his Achilles. The injury required six months of rehabilitation and left real uncertainty about whether he would be able to return in time.
“I knew I had the heart, drive, and commitment to Project HOPE to make it back,” he said.“There were times I wasn't sure my body would cooperate. That's what makes this year even more meaningful.”
His path to running began later in life. In his early 30s, Gordon joined his sister-in-law while she was training for the Falmouth Road Race. When she was unable to run, he completed the race on his own, sparking a commitment that led him to train for his first marathon the following year.
What began as a personal challenge evolved into a decades-long effort to combine endurance running with charitable impact.
Gordon credits his wife, Abby, as a constant source of support throughout his journey, describing his marathon running and philanthropic work as a shared commitment grounded in their family's values and dedication to helping others.
Running to Break the Cycle of Homelessness and Poverty
Gordon has spent more than a decade running in support of Project HOPE, an organization that has been serving the Roxbury community since 1981.
Project HOPE provides shelter and comprehensive support services that help women and families rebuild their lives. Through job training, housing assistance, and access to childcare, the organization helps families move from crisis to stability.
“What makes Project HOPE so effective is that the impact is both immediate and lasting,” Gordon said.“With relatively modest support, you can help a family find housing, secure employment, and build a future.”
He emphasized that the work extends well beyond today.
“It's not just about helping someone in the moment,” he said.“It's about breaking the cycle of homelessness and poverty for that family and for future generations.”
Encouraging the Community to Get Involved
As Gordon prepares to reach this milestone, he hopes his journey encourages others to learn more about Project HOPE and support its work.
“I always tell people, go visit,” he said.“Go to 550 Dudley Street and see what's happening there. You'll understand very quickly the difference we're making every day.”
Supporters can learn more by visiting:
Or make a donation to the Project HOPE Marathon Team:
“Even a single contribution can help change someone's life,” Gordon said.“And when you help one family move forward, you're helping generations to come.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment