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Uzbekistan Plans New Energy Storage Systems In 2026

Uzbekistan Plans New Energy Storage Systems In 2026


2026-04-03 12:05:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Aprel 3. Uzbekistan plans to launch six additional energy storage systems with a total capacity of 884 MW in 2026, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

The ministry reports that the nation is proactively enhancing its energy storage framework to bolster the reliability of the national power grid.

In 2024, two energy storage systems with a capacity of 150 MW each were commissioned in the Fergana and Andijan regions, bringing the total to 300 MW.

In 2025, Uzbekistan put into operation 10 energy storage systems with a combined capacity of 1,245 MW.

According to the ministry, the total capacity of energy storage systems in the country is expected to reach 4.5 GW by 2030 as part of large-scale energy sector modernization and renewable energy integration.

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Trend News Agency

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