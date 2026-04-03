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Trump Demands Deal From Iran And Threatens More Strikes
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. US President Donald Trump called on Iran to reach an agreement as soon as possible, Donald Trump wrote in Truth Social, Trend reports.
The US President threatened to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure.
According to him, the American military hasn't even started destroying what's left in Iran.
"Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, fast!" he added.
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