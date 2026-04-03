Srinagar Traffic Police Try Experimental Strategies To Ease Congestion

In a bid to tackle rising traffic congestion, the Srinagar Traffic Police have begun implementing experimental traffic management strategies during peak hours across key areas of the city.

An Experimental and Adaptive Approach

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Srinagar, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, on Thursday, said that officials are conducting daily on-ground assessments to better understand traffic patterns and introduce timely interventions. "We come here every day and monitor the traffic to gauge what we can do to ensure smooth traffic flow," he said.

Bhat described the approach as an "ongoing experiment," noting that similar measures have been taken in areas like Batamaloo, where turns were alternately closed and reopened based on traffic response. He emphasised that traffic patterns are not static but fluctuate throughout the day, requiring flexible and adaptive management. "Traffic doesn't follow a fixed pattern, so without timely and occasional changes, it cannot be managed effectively. It is crucial to understand that traffic is very dynamic. We monitor it closely and implement changes wherever we see potential for improvement," he said.

Public Cooperation and Commuter Responsibility

Addressing public cooperation, the SSP noted that people are increasingly understanding the intent behind such initiatives. "People have become more observant and realise that these efforts are for their benefit. Many people gathered today and called it a good initiative. However, we cannot rely solely on public perception; we must make interventions based on actual traffic behaviour," he noted.

He also appealed to commuters to play their part in easing congestion. "Do not park vehicles on the roads. Use designated parking spaces, and if unavailable, ensure your vehicle does not obstruct traffic," he urged. Additionally, he called on drivers to follow all traffic rules, maintain proper documentation, and prioritise safety, adding that enforcement actions are only taken in case of violations. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)