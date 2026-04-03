Iran Claims Strike On Oracle Data Centre In Dubai, UAE Calls Reports 'False'

Iran has claimed responsibility for a fresh strike targeting an Oracle data centre in Dubai, marking a significant escalation in its attacks on US-linked infrastructure across the Gulf. The claim, reportedly made by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), comes shortly after a similar strike on an Amazon cloud facility in Bahrain, intensifying concerns over the widening scope of the ongoing regional conflict.

According to Iranian state media, the IRGC said it had carried out the attack as part of its broader retaliation strategy against US interests in the region. The reported strike is part of a growing pattern of targeting major American technology companies, including Oracle, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, which Iran has previously identified as potential targets due to their alleged links to US military and intelligence operations.

However, authorities in Dubai have firmly denied that any such attack took place. Officials dismissed the claims as inaccurate, creating conflicting narratives around the incident and raising questions about the credibility of the reports.

Fake News Alert twitter/5JI4VLnxDL

- Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 2, 2026

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The alleged strike follows recent attacks across the Gulf, including drone and missile strikes on critical infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. These attacks have already caused damage to commercial and civilian facilities, disrupted operations, and heightened fears among businesses and residents in the region.

Experts warn that targeting data centres represents a dangerous new phase in the conflict, as such facilities are critical to global digital infrastructure and economic systems. Disruptions to cloud services can have widespread consequences, affecting financial systems, businesses, and everyday online services across multiple countries.

The situation underscores growing geopolitical tensions between Iran and the US and highlights the increasing vulnerability of commercial tech infrastructure in conflict zones. As both sides continue to escalate, the risk of further strikes on strategic digital assets remains high, potentially reshaping how future conflicts are fought in an increasingly interconnected world.

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