Uttarakhand Rolls Out New LPG SOP To Meet Rising Demand, Quota At 66%

To address rising demand and maintain supply balance, the Uttarakhand government has implemented a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for commercial LPG distribution, superseding previous guidelines.

Revised SOP and Quota Increase

Food and Civil Supplies Secretary Anand Swaroop stated that following state efforts to promote PNG, Uttarakhand secured an additional 6% quota for commercial LPG. Combined with a 20% central allocation, the state's total quota has increased from 40% to 66%. The new SOP aims to ensure transparent, priority-based distribution to prevent shortages in key sectors such as the Char Dham Yatra, tourism, and industry.

Under these rules, which remain in force until further notice, oil marketing companies will supply gas based on market share while keeping District Magistrates updated.

Daily Allocation for Key Sectors

The revised SOP establishes a daily distribution of 6,310 cylinders across various consumer categories. To support the peak tourist season, hotels and resorts are allocated 1,500 cylinders (24%), while restaurants and dhabas receive 2,000 (32%). Other allocations include 300 cylinders (5%) for government guest houses, 200 each (3%) for homestays, self-help groups, and dairy units, and 1,250 (20%) for priority industries like pharmaceuticals and hospitals.

District-wise Breakdown

District-wise, Dehradun holds the highest share at 31%, followed by Haridwar and Nainital at 13% each, with the remaining volume distributed across the state based on demand density.

Special Provision for Wedding Ceremonies

A specific provision has been introduced for wedding ceremonies, which are allocated 660 cylinders (10%) daily. Usage is limited to a maximum of two commercial cylinders per event, requiring prior approval from the District Magistrate or a designated authority. Once verified, distributors will issue temporary connections, after which the quota reverts to the general category to prevent misuse.

Dehradun and Nainital receive the largest portion of the wedding quota (176 cylinders each), while industrial allocations are concentrated primarily in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udham Singh Nagar.

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