3M Volunteers Advance Hands-On Stem Learning

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on 3M News Center

As part of a continued effort to inspire the next generation of scientists, 3M is partnering with DoSomething and Amazon MGM Studios to launch Project STEM Heroes, a nationwide program encouraging young people to explore STEM careers and recognize the mentors who sparked their curiosity. Aligned with the release of the science fiction film“Project Hail Mary,” the initiative invites youth to submit videos sharing their passion for STEM and the teachers who shaped their journey, with the opportunity to earn a scholarship.

Representatives from 3M and DoSomething, a leading hub for youth-centered leadership and service, attended the world premiere of“Project Hail Mary,” joined by a 3M scientist and a group of students and teachers, including two Project STEM Heroes scholarship recipients. While in St. Paul, Minnesota, 3M also hosted a volunteer event with STARBASE Minnesota Inc., an organization that inspires creativity and hands-on learning for students, where 3M employees supported programming designed to empower students in their STEM exploration.

“Project STEM Heroes inspires young people to discover and unlock their passion for STEM, while celebrating the educators who sparked their passion,” said DeNora Getachew, CEO of DoSomething.“Partnering with 3M to honor these students and teachers at the 'Project Hail Mary' premiere highlighted real stories of curiosity and mentorship. Together, we're helping the next generation to see themselves as innovators and problem solvers.”

Encouraged by the message of Project STEM Heroes, nearly 300 3M volunteers partnered with STARBASE to take action by assembling hands-on STEM materials that will reach more than 19,000 students.

As part of a continued effort to inspire the next generation of scientists and impact communities, 3M employees exceeded their 2025 goal of contributing 100,000 volunteer hours globally, reaching over 144,000 hours. As community needs persist, the company's goal this year is to achieve 160,000 volunteer hours.

From building 780 model rocket engine mounts to preparing thousands of STEM kits, these efforts will help bring lessons like rocket launches and missions to Mars to life.

“Our decades-long partnership with 3M is invaluable, and events like this are among the highlights because they allow us to engage directly with dedicated 3M volunteers,” said Melanie Peters, Executive Director of STARBASE Minnesota Inc.“Our programs serve fifth‐grade students – an age when many begin to decide whether they see themselves as 'STEM students' or not. It's critical for us to reach them at this stage with a high-impact experience that builds confidence and sparks curiosity.”

Together, these efforts reflect 3M's ongoing commitment to empowering the next generation of innovators and providing youth around the world with meaningful STEM education experiences.