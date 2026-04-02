10 Key Comics Featuring First Appearances Of Powerful Metals, Objects, And Mystical Artifacts

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When most people think of key comics, they think of the first appearances of certain characters. However, we also know about a lot of inanimate objects, mystical artifacts, and powerful metals in comic book lore. Modern comic book fans debate Mjolnir, adamantium, Pym Particles, and vibranium as if they were real.

There are a lot of key comics featuring the first appearances of powerful metals, objects, and mystical artifacts that you can invest in as well. Here are 10 you should check out now.

1. Pym Particles

Most modern comic book fans first learned about Pym Particles from Paul Rudd's portrayal of Ant-Man in the MCU. However, the concept of Pym Particles, imaginary particles that increase or reduce the mass of objects and people, goes back to 1962. Pym Particles made their debut back in Tales to Astonish #27 over 66 years ago.

A 9.8 copy of this comic with a CGC grade is worth over $198,000. A 6.0 CGC is worth about $6,000.

2. Inertron

Key comics like this go under the radar for most comic book collectors because the Legion of Super-Heroes still only has a cult-like following. The Legion of Super-Heroes is a spacefaring DC Comics group that exists in the 30th and 31st centuries, keeping the universe safe.

Inertron is the most indestructible and densest metal in the timeline of the Legion. The walls of their headquarters are made of inertron. Inertron made its debut in Adventure Comics #336 in 1965. A 9.8 CGC copy of this comic is worth $664 on the collectibles market.

3. Nth Metal

Nth Metal is a strong alloy from the planet Thanagar. Hawkman and Hawkgirl use it in their wings and weapons; Nth metal allows them to fly, reduce gravity, heal from wounds, and resurrect. The metal made its debut in Flash Comics #1 in 1940. Flash Comics #1 is one of the rarest key comics out there.

A 4.0 CGC copy of this comic is worth over $64,000. A 9.2 CGC copy is worth almost $515,000 on the collectibles market.

Hawkman Omnibus by Geoff Johns Book One is the 2002 reintroduction of Hawkman to modern readers by Geoff Johns. This 704-page hardcover collects all 25 issues of the series as well as several tie-in issues. Buy it now at Amazon for only $53.

4. Adamantium

Adamantium was the densest and most indestructible metal in the Marvel Universe for a long time before new alloys like adamantine and mysterium came along. So, adamantium made its debut in Avengers #66 in 1969. This comic features Ultron's second appearance. In the comic, Ultron's body is coated in the new metal, adamantium.

This is one of the most vital key comics in Marvel Comics lore. It is also very affordable; a 9.8 CGC copy of this comic is worth almost $7,000.

5. Vibranium

Adamantium is stronger and denser than vibranium, while vibranium excels at absorbing, storing, and redirecting energy. Captain America's shield is made of vibranium, steel, and other unknown elements. Vibranium came to Earth on meteorite fragments over 10,000 years ago.

Vibranium made its debut in Daredevil #13 in 1966. It was originally known as“Anti-Metal” and was found in the Savage Land. Also, vibranium would not become a Wakandan commodity until a few months later in Fantastic Four #53. (Black Panther made his debut in Fantastic Four #52 in the same year.)

If you had a 9.8 CGC copy of this comic, it would be worth almost $2,300.

6. Uru

In the MCU, uru, the mystical Norse metal, is forged in the heart of a star and is the main component of Thor's hammer. In the comic books, Uru is a metal found in the realm of Nidavellir. Mystical enchantments can be imbued in uru, like the ability of only worthy individuals being able to lift Mjolnir.

Uru, along with Thor, made their debut appearances in Journey into Mystery #83 in 1962. This issue is one of the most important key comics in Marvel history. A 9.8 CGC ungraded copy of this comic is worth about $494,000. Even a 4.0 CGC grade of this comic is worth about $6,900.

7. Cosmic Cube

The Cosmic Cube and the Infinity Stones are separate things in the Marvel Universe. In the comic books, the Cosmic Cube is a powerful reality-altering device created by A.I.M. Anyone who uses it has the power to convert thoughts into reality. Also, the Cosmic Cube was a major plot device and a MacGuffin in the comics during the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

The Cosmic Cube made its first appearance in Tales of Suspense #79 in 1966. A 9.8 CGC grade of this comic is worth over $1,82.

8. Heart-Shaped Herb

Fantastic Four #53, from 1966, is one of the vital key comics central to the lore of Wakanda. The Heart-Shaped Herb is a mystical plant and the result of a botanical mutation due to vibranium contamination. After the ruler of Wakanda ingests the herb, they will gain super speed, strength, and endurance.

Vibranium and the Heart-Shaped Herb made their debuts in this issue. If you had a 9.8 CGC grade of this comic, it would be worth over $12,00.

9. Ebony Blade

Actor Kit Harington was cast as Dane Whitman, the Black Knight, in 2021's Eternals. The Ebony Blade made its live-action debut in the post-credits scene, a scene that will now never pay off. The Black Knight and the Ebony Blade made their debuts in The Black Knight #1 in 1955, when Marvel was known as Atlas Comics at the time.

The Ebony Blade is indestructible, deflects all magical attacks, and makes its owner unkillable. However, the longer the owner uses the Ebony Blade, the more insane and violence-prone they become. A copy of this comic with an 8.5 CGC was sold for $43,200 in 2021.

10. Kryptonite

The element kryptonite made its first appearance in Superman #61 in 1949. Kryptonite was initially red, though it was like green kryptonite and made Superman weak. It was later on that red kryptonite, which also makes Superman weak, also causes negative and unpredictable mood swings.

A 9.8 CGC grade of rare, key comics like this is worth over $118,000. If you can find a 9.2 CGC grade, it could be worth about $14,000.

First Appearance Key Comics Featuring Inanimate Objects

The key to investing in key comics is to recognize the historical value of comics and respect the history. These comics usually, but always, feature the first appearances of vital characters. However, the first appearances of Uru, the Cosmic Cube, or the Ebony Blade can also make for wise investment strategies. Stay open-minded when investing in key comics.

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