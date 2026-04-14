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Zelenskyy Unveils Bilateral Drone Proposal to Germany
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday unveiled a sweeping bilateral drone proposal to Germany, calling for a comprehensive agreement covering multiple drone variants, missiles, software, and modern defense systems — a move he framed as Ukraine's direct contribution to reshaping European security architecture.
Speaking alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a joint press conference in Berlin, Zelenskyy argued that Europe must urgently build up its own industrial and military-political capabilities to ensure reliable protection under any conditions — with anti-ballistic air defense production at the core of that ambition.
"Ukraine is ready to make its contribution. We have offered Germany an agreement on drones, a bilateral drone deal, various types of drones, missiles, software and modern defense," Zelenskyy said, confirming that both nations' teams are already embarking on "concrete work."
The Ukrainian leader was pointed in his assertion that battlefield experience gives Kyiv a decisive edge, stating: "Our experience can be integrated into the European security system" — and pointing to Ukraine's defense engagements with countries across the Middle East and Gulf region as proof that its proposals are "the most effective."
Zelenskyy also confirmed a separate German commitment to Ukraine's domestic drone manufacturing sector, expressing gratitude to Merz for the steps already taken. "I appreciate that cooperation between Ukraine and Germany has reached the level of a meaningful strategic partnership," he added.
The announcements were underpinned by concrete agreements signed ahead of the press conference, including a data cooperation accord between the two nations' defense ministries and a joint declaration of intent on industrial recovery and resilience between their economy ministries.
Zelenskyy's Berlin visit follows his declaration Monday that Kyiv is actively laying the groundwork for deeper European security arrangements, with the Ukrainian president expressing confidence his government would "achieve results this very week." The trip also builds on his pledge last week to hold talks "in the near future" with European partners on Russian drone defense and EU accession.
Speaking alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a joint press conference in Berlin, Zelenskyy argued that Europe must urgently build up its own industrial and military-political capabilities to ensure reliable protection under any conditions — with anti-ballistic air defense production at the core of that ambition.
"Ukraine is ready to make its contribution. We have offered Germany an agreement on drones, a bilateral drone deal, various types of drones, missiles, software and modern defense," Zelenskyy said, confirming that both nations' teams are already embarking on "concrete work."
The Ukrainian leader was pointed in his assertion that battlefield experience gives Kyiv a decisive edge, stating: "Our experience can be integrated into the European security system" — and pointing to Ukraine's defense engagements with countries across the Middle East and Gulf region as proof that its proposals are "the most effective."
Zelenskyy also confirmed a separate German commitment to Ukraine's domestic drone manufacturing sector, expressing gratitude to Merz for the steps already taken. "I appreciate that cooperation between Ukraine and Germany has reached the level of a meaningful strategic partnership," he added.
The announcements were underpinned by concrete agreements signed ahead of the press conference, including a data cooperation accord between the two nations' defense ministries and a joint declaration of intent on industrial recovery and resilience between their economy ministries.
Zelenskyy's Berlin visit follows his declaration Monday that Kyiv is actively laying the groundwork for deeper European security arrangements, with the Ukrainian president expressing confidence his government would "achieve results this very week." The trip also builds on his pledge last week to hold talks "in the near future" with European partners on Russian drone defense and EU accession.
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