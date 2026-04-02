Rancho Cucamonga Residents Ask: Should There Be A Cost To Attend The State Of The City Address?

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Should residents be charged to attend Mayor Dennis Michael's State of the City Address?

As the upcoming State of the City Address approaches, some Rancho Cucamonga residents are beginning to ask a straightforward question:

Why is there a ticket cost to attend an event focused on their own city?

This year's address, delivered by Mayor Dennis Michael, carries a ticket price of $34.00. While some residents understand that organized events may involve costs, others are asking whether access to city updates should be more widely available.

David VanGorden, candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council, District 2, campaigning against the incumbent Kristine Scott says the questions are coming directly from the community.

“I've had residents reach out and ask why there is a cost to attend,” VanGorden said.“It's a fair question. People want to stay informed about their city, and they're wondering how accessible that information should be.”

VanGorden emphasized that the conversation is not about criticism, but about understanding and improving access.

“This isn't about pointing fingers,” he said.“It's about listening to residents and making sure their questions are part of the discussion.”

In addition to ticket pricing, some residents are also asking whether there are ways to make the State of the City Address more accessible to a broader audience.

“People are beginning to ask - could this be available through a live stream or recorded and shared online?” VanGorden said.“That would allow residents to watch on their own schedule, especially those who may not be able to attend in person.”

As digital access becomes more common, options such as virtual attendance or posting the address on platforms like YouTube are increasingly seen as ways to expand community engagement.

The conversation has also led to broader questions about how events like this are structured.

“Some residents are curious about how venues and event logistics factor into decisions like ticket pricing,” VanGorden added.“For example, how are locations such as the Lewis Family Playhouse utilized for events like this, and how does that influence the overall format?”

VanGorden noted that these questions reflect a growing interest in transparency and accessibility, not criticism.

“At the end of the day, residents want to feel informed and included,” he said.“When people ask questions, it's an opportunity to provide clarity and strengthen that connection.”

The discussion reflects a broader theme emerging across District 2:

Residents want to be heard, informed, and connected to their local government. Residents are encouraged to submit questions or concerns by clicking Contact David VanGorden Here.

VanGorden believes even small steps can make a meaningful difference.

“We can start by looking at ways to make important information easier to access,” he said.“Whether that's in-person, online, or both - the goal is simple: keep residents informed.”

David VanGorden is a candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council, District 2. His campaign is built on a simple idea: residents want to be heard, informed, and represented.

He focuses on asking common-sense questions, encouraging community engagement, and supporting practical, realistic solutions centered on responsible growth, infrastructure, and transparency.

“Growth without infrastructure is not progress.”