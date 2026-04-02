Kenwood Corporate Drive Investors Completes 3-Year Lease Renewal With Medstar For 35,967 SF In White Marsh, Maryland

MENAFN - GetNews) Kenwood Corporate Drive Investors, an affiliate of Kenwood Management Company, announced the execution of a three-year lease renewal with MedStar for 35,967 square feet at 8013 and 8019 Corporate Drive in White Marsh, Maryland.

MedStar was represented in the transaction by Paige Wingate Summers and Jess Gordon of Cushman & Wakefield. Kenwood was represented by Matt Muller, Henson Ford, and Dylan Bozel of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services.

The Corporate Drive property is a 119,795-square-foot, single-story office and flex project that was acquired by Kenwood in 2016. The asset is comprised of five buildings and supports a mix of medical and professional tenants. Current tenants within the park include Kaiser Permanente, Keller Williams, and the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA).

Each suite within the property is designed with operational efficiency in mind, featuring independent HVAC systems, private restrooms, and dedicated parking located directly outside individual suite entrances. This configuration supports a range of tenant uses, particularly for medical and service-oriented occupiers.

The property is currently 85% occupied. There are three suites available for lease, ranging in size from 2,842 square feet to 9,081 square feet.

Corporate Drive is strategically located just north of Baltimore, with immediate access to major transportation routes including Interstate 95, Interstate 495, and Maryland Route 43. The property is also within walking distance of Federal Realty's White Marsh Town Center, providing access to a variety of retail and dining amenities.

Bill Singer, Principal at Kenwood, commented on the renewal, saying,“We are so pleased to continue the relationship with MedStar. They moved into Corporate Drive in 2012. They are also located in our McLean, Virginia, medical office building. We look forward to working with their physicians and administrators.”

About Kenwood Management

Kenwood is a commercial real estate owner-operator with a portfolio totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet across medical, office, warehouse, and flex properties. The company's assets are primarily located throughout the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Kenwood utilizes private equity to expand its portfolio, with its sponsors typically contributing between 10% and 20% of the total equity in each investment. Additional information about Kenwood and its investment opportunities can be found at .